Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 10:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:06 Covid, tracce del virus su superfici di bus e treni: la scoperta dei Nas

09:53 Scuola, domani in classe due studenti su 3

09:20 Covid India, quasi 97mila nuovi casi in 24 ore

09:08 Zona rossa e arancione, Sileri: "Possibili riaperture dopo 30 aprile"

08:50 Covid, in Germania più di 2,9 milioni di casi da inizio pandemia

08:35 Zaia: "Comprerò vaccino Sputnik quando l'Ema lo autorizzerà"

07:41 Olimpiadi Tokyo, Corea del Nord non partecipa per il rischio Covid

07:24 Carbonara Day, la ricetta perfetta tra puristi e innovatori

00:04 Zona rossa e arancione, regole: cosa può cambiare per bar e palestre

00:02 Zona rossa e arancione: regole regioni e scuola

18:49 L'Istituto Marconi di Licata sbarca su Instragam

18:49 Inghilterra riapre pub e negozi il 12 aprile. Johnson: "Mi farò una birra"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Altaaqa and AFC Energy to develop zero-emission, hydrogen power generation solutions in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East

06 aprile 2021 | 08.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the first round of the Extreme E Championship in Saudi Arabia as its backdrop, Altaaqa and AFC Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will bring together the two companies' extensive experience to support the transition of the region's power generation industry to zero emission solutions using AFC Energy's hydrogen fuel cell technology.

AFC Energy Logo

Altaaqa is a Zahid Group company that has two decades of experience in generating turnkey power and water solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and globally. Altaaqa owns and operates one of the world's largest mobile diesel generator rental fleets, with a total capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW). The company provides temporary and off-grid power solutions to oil & gas, power utilities, mining, military, manufacturing, data centers, construction and government services sectors.

AFC Energy is a UK based company that delivers scalable alkaline fuel cell systems in order to provide clean electricity for on and off grid applications.  The technology is already being deployed in electric vehicle chargers and for off-grid decentralised power systems as part of a portfolio approach to the decarbonisation of electricity needs. 

The MoU forms the basis of a long term-partnership which will cover the region, with the aim of gaining market leadership for reliable and safe, "hydrogen-to-power" solutions for various industry segments and applications.

This agreement solidifies Altaaqa´s and Zahid Group's commitment to leading the way in the transition to sustainable fuels by being a leading participant in the development of the Kingdom's hydrogen economy and ecosystem.  This commitment further aligns the Zahid Group's tireless efforts with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objective of reducing its reliance on fossil fuels. The agreement comes shortly after His Royal Highness Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud unveiled the Saudi Green Initiative and the Green Middle East Initiative that will significantly contribute to achieving global targets in confronting climate change. The Saudi Green Initiative is targeting a 60% reduction in the region's carbon emissions. 

The signing ceremony also provided an opportunity to highlight the beneficial role that sport can play in highlighting the global climate emergency.  The agreement was signed at Extreme E's inaugural X Prix – the Desert X Prix - held in AlUla, Saudi Arabia.  Extreme E has been designed to highlight the most important climate issues of our generation and to showcase technologies that can accelerate global decarbonisation efforts.

Mr. Majid T. Zahid, Group President – Energy at Zahid Group, commented: 

"Today marks the beginning of a new partnership with AFC Energy, an industry leader in delivering clean electricity. We are confident that together we will be a significant player in our Kingdom's aim of becoming the world's leading hub in the production of green hydrogen and ammonia. 

Zahid Group is fully aligned with our Kingdom's strategic vision for the future and across all our Group's companies we are demonstrating our belief in it."

Adam Bond, Chief Executive Officer at AFC Energy plc, said: 

"AFC Energy is delighted to be commencing our strategic partnership with Altaaqa, a partner of choice to many of the world's leading industrial and energy companies, as they look to support industry's transition to a Net Zero economy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.

"This agreement provides a clear path for the future deployment of our products, directly supporting Altaaqa's position as a market leader and providing a clear reference point for the rest of the region." 

Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E, added: 

"I'm thrilled that AFC Energy and Altaaga have signed this agreement, here at our first Extreme E X-Prix. As a sport, Extreme E aims to be a driving force in highlighting sustainable ways to run events and our AFC Energy hydrogen fuel cell is key to that. We are thrilled to see this exciting technology being applied to wider world use that will have such positive effect in the industry."

Enquiries:

 

AFC Energy plc

FTI Consulting (Financial PR Advisors)

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton

afcenergy@fticonsulting.com/+44 (0) 203 727 1000

Zahid Energy Group

Alexandra Roger-Machart

Head of Communications

alexandrarm@altaaqa.com / +49 172 397 0957

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1481076/AFC_Energy_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
hydrogen power generation solutions generazione generation solutions in Saudi Arabia
Vedi anche
Covid, controlli su bus e treni: ecco come i Nas trovano tracce del virus
Vaccino covid Lazio, Zingaretti: "In farmacia da 20 aprile"
Rasi: "Variante inglese veloce ma vaccini la contrastano"
Canale Suez, Ever Given: video-festa dei 'liberatori'
Fabio Fazio e l'intervista-imitazione a Piero Angela
Calenda: "Nel Pd passano 90% del tempo a parlare di loro stessi"
Domenica In, Belen si commuove: "Sono incinta..."
Vaccino covid, Figliuolo: "In arrivo 2,8 milioni di dosi"
Covid, Speranza: "Campagna vaccinazioni arma fondamentale"
Coronavirus
Vaccini Covid, Lazio attiva i turni di notte a Fiumicino
Festival Under One Sky, il cielo di Riyadh si illumina
Italia's Got Talent, ecco le magie del vincitore Stefano Bronzato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza