Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 18:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:12 Porti, Monti (AdSP): "Nuovo volto a Palermo, 100 mln investiti per piccolo miracolo"

18:04 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Mariupol bombardata: la voragine - Video

18:02 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, drone distrugge colonna tank - Video

18:02 Ucraina, chat M5S contro Zelensky alla Camera: "Vuole guerra mondiale e noi applaudiamo"

17:59 Covid oggi Italia, 54.230 contagi e 136 morti: bollettino 10 marzo

17:49 Autostrada A1, a breve apertura tratta a 3 corsie Barberino-Firenze Nord

17:21 Ucraina, Lasta (Piazzapulita): "La forza degli sfollati di Irpin, in corsa contro il tempo"

17:12 Gualtieri: ‘Con Terna e Regione nuova rete elettrica e riqualificazione banchine Tevere’

17:00 Ucraina, Biloslavo (Mediaset): "Kiev si prepara al peggio, fra pochi giorni atteso lo scontro"

16:54 Covid oggi Campania, 5.233 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 10 marzo

16:46 Ucraina, Monti (AdSP): "Costo energia? Italia danneggiata da tanti no ideologici"

16:45 Regione Lazio, Comune di Roma e Terna insieme per ammodernare rete elettrica: in campo oltre 60 milioni di euro

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

AlUla breaks the record for the World's Largest Hot Air Balloon Glow Show

10 marzo 2022 | 18.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ALULA, Saudi Arabia, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlUla Moments in association with SAHAB (Saudi Arabian Ballooning Federation) breaks the Guinness World Records™ title for the World's Largest Hot Air Balloon Glow Show.

The record was set on the 1st of March 2022 near Hegra, the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Saudi Arabia. The site is famous for more than 100 carved Nabataean tombs which feature more than 2000 years of remarkably well-preserved inscriptions and symbols on the sandstone mountains.

A total of 142 brightly-lit balloons were streamlined together in a show over the ancient site that brightened the skies and illuminated the rock-strewn desert landscape.

The previous record was also achieved in AlUla – during its arts and cultural festival, Winter at Tantora, in 2019 - that time it was with 100 balloons.

The event followed signing a memorandum of understanding between the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) and Saudi Arabian Ballooning Federation (SAHAB) on the 1st of March 2022, making AlUla the capital city of Hot Air ballooning activities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The World's Largest Hot Air Balloon Glow Show on the 1st of March 2022 was part of AlUla Skies, a new festival in the AlUla Moments event calendar. The festival included sunrise and sunset balloon experiences with around 150 balloons each morning floating serenely over the stunning ancient site.

This is not the first time AlUla has broken world records. Maraya – the multi-purpose conference and entertainment venue - also holds a Guinness World Records™ title for the World's Largest Mirrored Building, featuring 9,740 Square Meters of mirrors, creating a stunning mirage reflecting the mountains and sandscapes of Ashar Valley.

AlUla Moments winter events calendar is designed to offer engaging, authentic arts, music and cultural experiences inspired by the land of civilisations. The events continue with AlUla Wellness festival and Arts AlUla running until the end of March 2022.

For more information about AlUla, please visit: www.ExperienceAlUla.com

Follow AlUla Moments Social media accounts on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook

Multimedia assets:

For Images, video, and B-Roll: download from here

Media contact:

Abdullah Mansour+971 55 919 9501 media@rcu.gov.sa

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1764251/AlUla_Moments_1.mp4Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1764252/AlUla_Moments_2.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1764244/AlUla_Moments_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1764245/AlUla_Moments_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1764246/AlUla_Moments_3.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1764247/AlUla_Moments_4.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza alula Moments alula Moments March 10
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, report Gimbe: lieve aumento nuovi contagi
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, colloquio tra Kuleba e Lavrov
News to go
Champions, Real-Psg 3-1: Madrid ai quarti
Tav, attacchi a cantiere in Valsusa: 13 misure cautelari-Video
News to go
Covid Italia, da oggi 10 marzo tornano visite in ospedale: ecco cosa cambia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, sanzioni: altri 160 nomi su black list Ue
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, bomba non esplosa: artificieri all'opera - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, soldati a caccia di galline - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia: casa bombardata, terrore a Mykolaiv - Video
News to go
Governo, Draghi: "Ambiente e transizione ecologica sua essenza"
Ucraina, tensione a Kherson: folla avanza, soldati sparano - Video
News to go
Aiea: "Da stop elettricità Chernobyl non c'è impatto critico su sicurezza"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza