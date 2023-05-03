Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:14
comunicato stampa

Alviere & Hawk AI Bring Artificial Intelligence to the Global Battle Against Money Laundering

03 maggio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Hawk AI's AML Solutions Elevate Anti-Money Laundering Technology in Alviere Embedded Finance Platform

DENVER, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alviere, the leading embedded finance platform provider, announced today that it has selected Hawk AI, a leading global provider of anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud prevention technology for banks and payment companies, as an AI-powered surveillance suite provider to help enable expansion into new markets.

Alviere offers global enterprises the most complete and secure platform for delivering a full suite of financial products and services to customers, employees, and partners via a single integration. The HIVE platform combines Alviere's proprietary technology as well as integrated technology from key expert partners which now includes Hawk AI. As a fully licensed, regulated financial institution, Alviere has made compliance and risk management a core focus of its offering. Through the partnership with Hawk AI, Alviere will continue to maintain strict AML standards and processes to safeguard its enterprise clients globally.

Hawk AI's leading Fraud and AML Surveillance suite helps financial institutions detect and prevent the financial crime that other systems miss while supporting efficient investigation of suspicious account behavior. The company's Fraud and AML monitoring, Customer Screening and Customer Risk Rating solutions will further strengthen Alviere's best-in-class AML security for enterprise clients.

"As Alviere expands internationally, it was critical for us to find an AI-driven AML transaction monitoring and risk scoring solution that could keep pace with our growth," said Luis Trujillo, Chief Compliance Officer of Alviere. "We are thrilled to partner with Hawk AI by enabling it within the Alviere HIVE platform. Our goal is to maintain a best-in-class and industry leading financial crimes compliance program, while providing a safe and frictionless customer journey."

Tobias Schweiger, CEO and co-founder of Hawk AI, explains the role of AI in fraud and AML monitoring, "By building in compliance from the start, potential bottlenecks transform into innovation. Alviere already has a world-class compliance team and infrastructure in place, and we're excited that Hawk AI's surveillance technology will help them combat the evolving threats of fraud and money laundering with explainable AI."

About Alviere

Alviere's end-to-end financial technology platform allows any organization to seamlessly embed financial products and services into existing and new offerings. Alviere's platform offers an extensive range of configurable, branded financial products and services, including current accounts, savings, card issuance, the broadest array of payment options, global money transfers, and web3 services. As the first fully regulated financial institution in the embedded finance industry, Alviere prioritizes regulatory compliance, security, and fraud prevention. To find out how Alviere can enable your business to power the financial needs and aspirations of your customers, visit alviere.com.

About Hawk AI

Hawk AI helps banks, payment companies and Fintechs fight financial crime with AML and fraud surveillance. Powered by explainable AI (patent-pending) and cloud technology with a core focus on information sharing, Hawk AI improves the efficiency and effectiveness of anti-financial crime teams. Fully modular, cloud-native, and enhanced with machine learning, Hawk AI makes customer and transaction surveillance more efficient and ensures regulatory compliance. Using traditional rules combined with artificial intelligence to detect suspicious behavior in real-time, Financial Crime specialists can investigate true instances of suspicious activity. The solution drastically reduces false positive rates by over 70% compared to legacy AML/CFT solutions. Founded in 2018 by experienced Fintech veterans, the company has scaled globally, processing billions of transactions across 60 countries. Hawk AI works with leading financial institutions and partners such as North American Bancard, Moss, Banco do Brasil Americas, Mambu, Visa, and Lexis Nexis. For more information, visit hawk.ai.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alviere--hawk-ai-bring-artificial-intelligence-to-the-global-battle-against-money-laundering-301813779.html

