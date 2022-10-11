Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 11 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 13:29
comunicato stampa

Alwaleed Philanthropies signs a five-year partnership with Al Hilal Saudi Club for Women Sports

11 ottobre 2022 | 10.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alwaleed Philanthropies, chaired by HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Al Saud, has signed a five-year partnership with Al Hilal Saudi Club for Women Sports.

 

In line with Vision 2030, the partnership is committed to promoting women's participation in sports and contributing to high-level experiences across the spectrum of the industry. The partnership comes by way of changing attitudes toward female athletes, as Al Hilal Saudi Club continues to deliver on its mandate to drive excellence for women in sports.

The MOU agreement was signed by HRH Princess Lamia bint Majed Saud Al Saud, Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies; and Fahad Bin Nafel the Chairman of the Board of Al Hilal Saudi Club. With the presence of Mr. Suleiman Al-Hattlan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Hilal Saudi Club; members of the Al Hilal Saudi Club Board of Directors, Mr. Faisal Al-Ghashian, Mr. Salman Al-Tuwaijri; and Mr. Sultan Alsheikh, CEO of Al Hilal Investment Club company.

The agreement took place on Sunday 09 October 2022 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh, with the presence of Eng. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Jarbou, Executive Director of Al Hilal Saudi Club, and Eng. Najla Al Junaid, Executive Director of National Initiatives in Alwaleed Philanthropies.

HRH Princess Lamia bint Majed Saud Al Saud, Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies, said, "Over the years, Alwaleed Philanthropies has worked tirelessly to empower women in Saudi Arabia and across the globe. This initiative is our continued shared efforts with Al Hilal Saudi Club to drive women's advancement and make accessible new areas of opportunity for young women to demonstrate the strengths of female sports cadres in the Kingdom. We are committed to realizing women as leaders within an integrated and diverse sports system. In line with Vision 2030 and sustainable development goals, we are committed to providing stellar experiences by way of broadening opportunities and reframing the culture of women in sports."

Commenting on the partnership, Fahad bin Saad bin Nafal, Chairman of Al Hilal Saudi Club, said, "We are very pleased to sign the agreement with Alwaleed Philanthropies, a pioneer in the field of humanitarian aid and one of the most influential institutions playing an important role in supporting communities and philanthropic projects globally. The agreement contributes to advancing women in sports - cementing the establishment of our sports division dedicated to women at Al Hilal Saudi Club. Since the division's establishment in August, we have kicked off seven sports activities, with more to come. We look forward to realizing our collective partnership goals and leveraging the diverse opportunities in the field."

Over four decades, Alwaleed Philanthropies has supported and spent more than 16.5 billion dollars on social welfare and initiated more than 1000 projects in over +189 countries, managed by 10 Saudi female members - reaching more than 1 billion beneficiaries around the world, regardless of gender, race, or religion. Alwaleed Philanthropies collaborates with a range of philanthropic, governmental, and educational organizations to combat poverty, empower women and youth, develop communities, provide disaster relief, and create cultural understanding through education.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1918110/Alwaleed_and_Al_Hilal.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alwaleed-philanthropies-signs-a-five-year-partnership-with-al-hilal-saudi-club-for-women-sports-301645619.html

