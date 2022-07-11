Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 14:47
comunicato stampa

Amazon Prime Day 2022: EZVIZ will kick off its hottest deals on some year-round smart home best-sellers

11 luglio 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Customers will not find a better time to stock on EZVIZ's well-known, award-winning security cameras.

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a global leader in smart home security, is kicking off its Prime Day for homeowners looking for high quality smart home products. EZVIZ is providing special offers for a long list of indoor and outdoor home security cameras. Customers will find products that suit their needs at significant savings.

Prime Day takes place on July 12 and 13, 2022. This will be the best time to get EZVIZ cameras at great prices. For those who plan to travel during the summer vacation but need to know their home will be safe, EZVIZ offers simple, feature-packed solutions for both beginners and tech-savvies to level-up home security. In addition to 24/7 protection, homeowners can also see when their packages get delivered as well as stay connected to pets and family despite the distance.

The list below features some of the best deals. These and more can also be found on the EZVIZ Amazon Store.

For indoor care

•  BC2 Battery Camera

A petite, palm-sized camera that fits the home style. If buyers need an extra eye on their kids and pets, just attach the BC2 to any magnetic surface or place on any level surface to start using. It gets all the basics right for protection and communications, including great video quality, two-way audio and human motion detection.

For outdoor protection

•  BC1C Standalone Battery Camera with Solar Panel

An extremely easy outdoor camera that requires zero wiring and zero subscription. Users only need to recharge it every 210 days or simply connect it to the solar panel to keep it powered. It's weatherproof and ready to go anywhere outdoors and provides free data storage space to save human motion-triggered videos safely.

•  DB2 Battery Video Doorbell Kit with Chime

A simple and reliable doorbell for easy front-door communications and extra home protection. Battery-powered to simplify the installation, the DB2 fits well with any home and lets users answer to visitors or delivered packages even when they're far away. It comes with an ultra-wide 180-degree field-of-view and outstanding 2K resolution to help users see people from head to toe, and sends real-time human detection notifications to keep users informed on all activities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1851141/EUR_1200x600_02.jpg

