Giovedì 25 Marzo 2021
Amdocs and Quali Collaboration Accelerates Innovation for Communications and Media Companies

25 marzo 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The engagement frees telecommunications and web scale innovators to release new technology faster by automating and managing time-consuming and complex infrastructure.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali, the Infrastructure Automation at Scale™ company, has announced a global collaboration with Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies. The collaboration, which addresses culture, people, process, and technology, is designed to accelerate customers in their DevOps and Lab as a Service (LaaS) journeys.

Quali

The engagement increases time-to-market velocity for customers by combining Amdocs' deep skills in business, innovation and technology strategy with Quali's one-of-a-kind continuous infrastructure management platform — bridging the adoption gap between technical and non-technical testers, developers, and IT Ops at scale, and with full governance and control.

"Amdocs is a leader in the communication and media industries. Our collaboration with Amdocs aligns well to our business values and offers an unmatched value to our customers," said Jason Lee, Quali VP of Global Channels. "This latest venture is accelerating possibilities not only to our leadership and brand but also our joint contribution to innovation within telco's 5G and beyond."

Quali's CloudShell is the only LaaS solution with proven mega-scale, mission-critical deployments, chosen by hundreds of tier-1 leaders in technology, service providers, and enterprises. In addition, Quali Colony was recently named a finalist for the 2020 DevOps Dozen by DevOps.com for its ability to unburden application teams from the time and complexity of setting up and operating cloud infrastructure, so teams are finally free to build great software.

"Amdocs is a leader in automating network and service operations for cloud, 5G, and the hybrid network era. Together with Quali, we offer remarkable value for telco and web scale innovators to overcome the limitations and complexities of yesterday's infrastructure to accelerate service innovation," said Parag Shah, Client Business Executive at Amdocs.

About Quali

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Infrastructure Automation at Scale. Global 2000 enterprises and innovators everywhere rely on Quali's award-winning CloudShell platform to create self-service, on-demand automation solutions that increase engineering productivity, cut cloud costs, and optimize infrastructure utilization. For more information, please visit https://www.quali.com/ and follow Quali on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421592/Quali_Logo.jpg

