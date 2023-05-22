Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:06 Ascolti tv, Rai3 con 'Che Tempo Che Fa' vince la serata

10:42 G7, Cina convoca ambasciatore Giappone: "Pechino diffamata"

10:30 Ippica: in 10.000 al Derby Day delle Capannelle, trionfa Goldenas nell'edizione numero 140

10:29 Bakhmut epicentro battaglia. Russia: "Come Hiroshima? Distrutte entrambe da Usa"

10:28 Carburante, prezzo benzina e gasolio in lieve rialzo oggi in Italia

10:05 Instagram down nella notte tra il 21 e il 22 maggio: cosa è successo

09:51 Brindisi, omicidio Paolo Stasi: eseguite 5 misure cautelari

09:19 Milano, 51enne precipita da settimo piano e muore: in casa trovato altro cadavere

08:30 Berlusconi: "Sto meglio, è stata dura ma ho sempre avuto fiducia"

08:10 Ucraina, centrale nucleare Zaporizhzhia sospende produzione

08:03 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, ancora allerta rossa. Meloni nelle zone colpite: "Governo c'è"

07:40 Elezioni Grecia, conservatori Mitsotakis vincono ma non raggiungono maggioranza

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

A.Menarini Diagnostics announces the release of the PRIME MDx platform

22 maggio 2023 | 10.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FLORENCE, Italy, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A.Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l. is pleased to announce the commercial launch of its PRIME MDx platform: a sample-to-result, all-in-one, fully-automated molecular diagnostics platform for the processing of various testing portfolios through real-time PCR.

The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly reshaped the molecular diagnostics market, pushing it in the direction of seamless automation, ease-of-use, fast turn-around times and test reliability. In spite of the significant advances in the domain, several testing applications still rely on laboratory-developed tests and labour-intensive techniques which make the implementation of large-scale automated diagnostics solutions inconvenient. 

In response to these needs and market dynamics, A.Menarini Diagnostics rose to the challenge and coordinated the development of a brand new solution in record time, relying on the skills of its R&D department with Italian and international partners. 

PRIME MDx allows users to process a range of sample types thanks to the clever adoption of pre-filled plates together with universal extraction solution, running up to 5 different assays per sample for a maximum capacity of 240 samples per day. 

The AI-driven software ensures a flawless customer experience, from continuous sample loading to result interpretation. 

The system will be launched on the market with two panels of tests, one for viral upper respiratory-tract infections and one for viral transplant infections on a broad spectrum of sample matrices. Other testing panels are currently in development to complete the offer.

"We are proud to bring this innovative, all-in-one, molecular diagnostics solution to the market, which will allow us to address the needs of medium-to-high throughput laboratories internationally and strengthen the position of A. Menarini Diagnostics in the molecular space", commented Fabio Piazzalunga, General Manager and Global Head of Diagnostics Division in Menarini Group.

After a sneak preview at Medlab Middle East in Dubai and ECCMID in Copenhagen, the PRIME MDx system will be officially presented at WorldLab EuroMedLab in Rome from May 21-25.

A.Menarini Diagnostics, the Human Touch of Technology:For more than 45 years, the Company has been dedicated to helping healthcare professionals make safe and sustainable diagnoses, improving the quality of life of people all over the world.

A.Menarini Diagnostics is part of the Menarini Pharmaceutical Group, founded in 1886. Today, it is present in 140 countries throughout the world, with more than 17,000 employees and 2022 turnover of € 4.155 billion.

For further information, please visit: www.menarinidiagnostics.com and LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936226/Menarini_Diagnostics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amenarini-diagnostics-announces-the-release-of-the-prime-mdx-platform-301830570.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere ICT Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza through real time PCR platform PRIME MDx platform various testing portfolios
Vedi anche
News to go
Calderoli: "Autonomia da approvare entro il 2023"
News to go
Gp Imola 2023, biglietti imborsati o utilizzati nel 2024
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Meloni: "Difficile fare previsione danni ma sono ingenti"
News to go
Ucraina, Biden al G7: "Nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari"
News to go
Grecia elezioni 2023, exit poll: conservatori Mitsotakis in testa
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, martedì Cdm
News to go
Farmaci, da Ema linee guida all'industria
News to go
Grano, Coldiretti: persa produzione di 400 milioni di chili
News to go
Meteo in Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Napoli, frode su biglietti per partite al 'Maradona'
News to go
Afghanistan, Unicef: "16 milioni di bambini hanno bisogno di assistenza umanitaria"
News to go
Nube radioattiva oggi, Polonia nega emergenza: "Situazione normale"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza