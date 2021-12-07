Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 08:26
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:26 Covid, offerta online di farmaci: 30 siti oscurati

08:10 Manovra, Orlando: "Credo ci sia ancora spazio per dialogo"

07:49 Super green pass in vigore, boom di certificati scaricati

06:54 Corinaldo, tre anni fa la strage nella discoteca

00:03 Covid, Oms dice no a plasma guariti: "Cura costosa e inutile"

00:02 Variante Omicron, quanti sono i contagi in Italia ed Europa

22:52 Milano, 82enne ucciso in casa: ferito anche con motosega

22:35 Manovra 2022, fonti governo: "Sciopero ora incomprensibile"

21:58 Covid oggi Germania, polizia interviene contro no vax in Sassonia

21:36 Atreju 2021, le 'pagelle' di Di Maio: "Meloni? Più affidabile di Salvini"

20:49 Terza dose vaccino, Zaia: "L'ho fatta oggi"

20:11 Olimpiadi Pechino, Usa annunciano boicottaggio diplomatico

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

American Hop Supplier Builds New European Fulfillment Center in Belgium

07 dicembre 2021 | 07.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MONT SAINT GUIBERT, Belgium, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to better serve the global brewing community Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), the largest grower-owned hop supplier based in Yakima, Washington, has completed construction of a state-of-the-art cold storage warehouse in Belgium.

Yakima Chief Hops has been supplying brewers worldwide with quality hops for more than 30 years. Developing some of the most cutting-edge products in the market, YCH has become a driver for creativity and innovation in the global beer industry.

The expansion into Europe will greatly improve the YCH customer experience, including increased access to their extensive portfolio of products and varieties as well as improved logistics and faster delivery times to brewery customers.

"Establishing a foundation here in Europe speaks to the commitment YCH has to delivering the highest quality hops directly to its global brewing customers," said Denis Gayte – Managing Director for YCH Europe. "Our new facility ensures that our hops grown in America's Pacific Northwest can be stored here in Europe and delivered to customers in the best possible condition."

Located in Mont Saint Guibert, the 6,600 sqm2 warehouse includes cold storage capacity to house up to 8,800 pallets of hops, office space, a taproom and a visitor center where customers can learn about hops and sample beers using YCH products. YCH also invested in a homebrew production line allowing the ability to offer high-quality hop pellets in smaller size packaging for home and nano brewers. 

The facility was also designed with sustainability in mind, as it supports an 1800-panel solar array, producing 750 MW of energy, or about half of the building's total consumption. The green construction, design and operation plan centers around waste diversion, water conservation and healthfulness of interior spaces. The building runs on renewable energy and uses higher efficiency fixtures that reduce energy and water consumption.

European brewers interested in YCH products can reach out to EUsales@yakimachief.com

Yakima Chief Hops

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for more than 30 years, we have become more than a hop supplier. We are leaders of innovation, quality and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing solutions-based products and industry-leading research. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the environment and communities around us. https://www.yakimachief.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1704103/Yakima_Chief_Hops_Belgium_Facility.jpg 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016498/Yakima_Chief_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Alimentazione Altro Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Economia_E_Finanza global brewing community Yakima Chief Hops Yakima Chief Hops community collettività
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 6 dicembre
News to go
Green pass, Coldiretti: con stop ai no vax balza business rider
News to go
Vaccino ai bambini, Locatelli: "Bel regalo di Natale"
News to go
Salario minimo europeo, ok da Consiglio Ue a negoziati
News to go
Vendite on line, primo calo dal 2016
News to go
Riciclaggio, operazione della Finanza a Roma
News to go
Arrestato Massimo Ferrero
News to go
Scuola, i presidi: "Per ridurre ricorso a Dad serve aiuto dall'esercito"
News to go
Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anni di carcere
News to go
Green pass su bus e metro, prima multa di 400 euro a Roma
News to go
Covid Lazio, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Droga, maxi blitz a Palermo: 31 arresti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza