Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 17 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 19:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:48 Decreto migranti, continua maratona in commissione Senato

19:41 Napoli-Milan, Pioli: "Stadio Maradona caricherà anche noi"

19:16 Nucleare, Rossi Albertini (Cnr): "La Germania ha mantenuto l'impegno nonostante la congiuntura"

19:16 Spaccio e detenzione droga, stretta FdI: carcere fino 5 anni per casi lieve entità

19:09 Napoli-Milan, Spalletti: "Osimhen sta benissimo"

19:07 Strage Erba, esperti: "Scienza smentisce Frigerio, falsa memoria su Olindo"

18:53 Armi a Emirati Arabi, cade divieto export

18:28 Caso Giletti, domenica speciale di Mentana su La7 "per fare chiarezza"

18:25 Strage Erba, esperti: "False confessioni, Olindo e Rosa sbagliano 70% scena crimine"

18:20 Cassano stronca Allegri: "Juve vergognosa"

18:10 Trump e l'accusa di aggressione sessuale, processo non sarà rinviato

18:04 Udine, vittoria del centrosinistra 'extra large': prima volta per Schlein

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

American Power Systems launches new line of lower turn-on RPM alternators

17 aprile 2023 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Charge secondary battery banks faster, even at idle

DAVENPORT, Iowa, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Power Systems, Inc. (APS) has developed a new series of lower turn-on RPM alternators ideal for those needing to fully charge secondary power banks in less time, even while idling.

The new 130 HPI Series was developed to have a robust lower turn-on RPM, allowing end users to begin charging even at low or idling speeds. Because they turn on faster, secondary power systems can gain a full charge in a shorter period of time than with those alternators that begin output at a higher RPM.

"This new line is a game changer for those needing to rapidly boost their secondary power units," said American Power Systems, Inc. President & CEO Amy Lank. "Being able to re-charge battery banks from anywhere reduces 'range anxiety' drivers feel when their batteries are low, and they aren't near traditional charging infrastructure. It also means that those types of vehicles become more efficient because they are consuming less fuel and requiring less power from the engine to begin charging."

The new alternators are ideal for use as a secondary alternator for vehicles with onboard lithium battery bank systems needed to power onboard equipment, including RVs and other vans, yachts and sailboats, work trucks, emergency vehicles and those performing silent watch or other data collection activities.

While some vehicles will still require a high idle in order to charge, the new alternator style also could reduce how much RPM is needed. The new 130 HPI Series also gives vehicles operating under idling ordinances the ability to re-charge equipment quickly while idling for only a short period of time, allowing them to stay in the field longer and get more work done.

The 130 HPI Series includes 24- and 48-volt options with multiple mount types. For technical specifications, please visit the APS blog.

About American Power Systems, Inc.

Since 2006, APS has been designing and manufacturing advanced mobile power systems, alternators, converters, regulators and power generators for armored, security, commercial, marine and purpose-built specialty vehicles like RVs and luxury motor coaches. The Davenport, Iowa-based company specializes in the innovation and custom crafting of power conversion and distribution systems by staff with nearly 300 combined years of experience in the various fields of expertise it handles. For more information visit www.americanpowerinc.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818643/American_Power_Systems_Inc_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/american-power-systems-launches-new-line-of-lower-turn-on-rpm-alternators-301797297.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Energia Turismo Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza launches new line line line of lower turn on RPM new
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, controffensiva al via il 30 aprile: le carte
News to go
Russia, Kara-Murza condannato a 25 anni
News to go
Expo 2030 a Roma, giorni decisivi per candidatura
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Sostegno a Kiev in ogni settore finché necessario"
News to go
Balneari, Salvini: "Garantire a chi lavora da tanti anni di poter continuare"
News to go
Droga, smantellata piazza di spaccio a Palermo: 17 misure cautelari
News to go
Berlusconi, nuovo bollettino: come sta
News to go
Migranti, 600 soccorsi in acque maltesi: sbarchi a Catania e Augusta
News to go
Serie A, risultati e classifica dopo la 30esima giornata
News to go
Catania, due tonnellate di cocaina sequestrate in mare
News to go
Migranti, sindaci Pd contro abolizione protezione speciale
News to go
Strage di Erba, pg Milano: "Olindo e Rosa sono innocenti, riaprire il caso"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza