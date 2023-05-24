Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Maggio 2023
11:28
comunicato stampa

American School of Bombay implements a bold and innovative education plan to create a preferred future for students

24 maggio 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUMBAI, India, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In this year of the G20 Summit, the American School of Bombay (ASB), with two campuses in Mumbai, is ready to do its part in empowering young minds to pursue their dreams and enhance the lives of others in India and globally.

A small school that punches above its weight class, ASB has led the way in innovation among international schools for years. Its reputation as a warm and accepting community is well known, a place where the phrase 'friend' is ubiquitous. Dr. Paul Richards completes his first year at ASB as the Head of School and continues the tradition of transformational leadership. After starting his career in Boston, and then leading in London, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai, Dr. Paul says he wouldn't want to be anywhere else than at the American School of Bombay.

"With what ASB has learned coming out of the global pandemic, it now has the urgent and exciting opportunity to come together as a community. The school is currently creating a preferred future for the benefit of its students." - Dr. Paul Richards, Head of School, American School of Bombay.

ASB has launched a bold and innovative strategic plan to create the preferred future, with five pillars serving as multi-year goals:

Striving to become a better version of ourselves is the right and necessary thing to do, and this generation of students is achieving it at the American School of Bombay.

Contact:Dr. Paul RichardsHead of SchoolAmerican School of Bombayheadofschool@asbindia.org LinkedIn | Instagram 

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080292/American_School_of_Bombay.mp4Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080268/ASB_students.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080269/Dr_Paul_Richards.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/american-school-of-bombay-implements-a-bold-and-innovative-education-plan-to-create-a-preferred-future-for-students-301832346.html

