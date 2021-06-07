Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 00:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Donnarumma verso Psg, contratto super: le cifre

23:21 Dl sostegni bis, "dal 16 giugno partono i bonifici"

22:36 Canada, auto travolge famiglia: 4 morti. "Presi di mira perché musulmani"

21:43 Sondaggi politici, Lega primo partito. Fratelli d'Italia e Pd su

21:05 Emilio Carelli entra in Coraggio Italia di Brugnaro

20:30 Butera (Mete Onlus): "Chiediamo verità per Saman"

20:00 Covid Italia, Sileri: "Stop a certificati e richieste tamponi con 50% vaccinati"

19:25 Chico Forti, lo zio: "E' allo stremo, tragedia senza fine, stop rimpalli responsabilità"

18:42 Alzheimer, ok Usa a farmaco Aducanumab: cos'è, quanto costa

18:24 Roland Garros, Nadal batte Sinner e Musetti ko con Djokovic

18:16 Vaccino Lazio 12-15 anni, Open Day 12-13 giugno: prenotazione

17:43 Covid oggi Lombardia, 142 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 7 giugno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

American Sealants, Inc. Expands International Service Offering for the Construction of Water Retaining and Animal Exhibits

07 giugno 2021 | 21.30
LETTURA: 1 minuti

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Sealants, Inc. (ASI) announced today that the company is immediately expanding its international service offering to include all countries with safe international travel advisory levels, as reported by the U.S. Department of State's world dynamic mapping application. ASI has been preparing to serve new and existing global clients by closely monitoring COVID-19 Travel Guidance for U.S. Citizens as outlined by the U.S. Department of State.

According to Joshua Fritz, ASI's Global Director of Sales and Marketing, "We understand that travel conditions can change rapidly in a country at any time due to COVID-19, but we stand at the ready to service all existing or potential commercial or private clients located in travel zones reported safe for travel by travel.state.gov. In addition, we are taking all necessary health and safety precautions to protect our staff and all residents of our client's locations all over the world."

ASI is a global leader in the construction and maintenance of custom water exhibits, aquariums, zoo enclosures, and pools with clients including The Walt Disney Company, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc., Rainforest Café, The Land of Legends theme park in Serik/Antalya, Turkey, and the Château Louis XIV castle in Louveciennes, France.

According to the company's website, "ASI facilitates a legacy of impactful experiences by creating world-class water features and animal exhibits that impress and entertain for a lifetime. Our mission is resiliently fulfilled through consistent professionalism, innovative solutions, social responsibility, and unparalleled excellence."

ABOUT AMERICAN SEALANTS INC (ASI)

Founded in 2005, American Sealants, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Grand Junction, Colorado, U.S.A., specializing in the supply, installation, maintenance, and repair of custom water features for zoos, aquariums, museums, theme parks, swimming pools, fountains, and unique specialty pieces around the world. For more information, call +1-970-523-6001 or visit AmSealInc.com.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN02660 en US Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza ASI has been preparing world dynamic mapping application international service Offering service
Vedi anche
Saman, il video choc dei tre uomini con la pala
Domenica In, Mara Venier: "Due operazioni in pochi giorni"
No Tav, presidio davanti a sede Telt a Torino
Roma, sequestrati reperti storici di grande valore: tre denunciati
‘Ndrangheta, operazione 'Spes contra spem': duro colpo ai clan di Taurianova
Catania, uccise sorella che tradiva marito: arrestato figlio boss
Scintille in tv tra Landini e Santanchè
Matteo Salvini e il mazzo di fiori per Lilli Gruber
Vaccini, Figliuolo: "Effetti collaterali non paragonabili a pillola"
Vaccino Lombardia, l'appello ai giovani
Tassa successione, Prodi sta con Letta
Mattarella cita De Gregori: "La storia siamo noi"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza