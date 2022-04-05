Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Aprile 2022
American Wave Machines and ProSlide Align to Bring Surfing to Developments Worldwide

05 aprile 2022 | 16.00
SOLANA BEACH, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Wave Machines, Inc. (AWM) – the wave technology pioneer and worldwide leader in surf pool development – and ProSlide Technology Inc. – the industry leader in water ride design, technology and manufacturing – are pleased to announce that ProSlide is now an authorized reseller addressing the water park and resort markets. ProSlide will offer AWM's proprietary PerfectSwell® to global markets starting with upcoming projects in Asia and the Middle East.

"ProSlide continually pushes the envelope with innovations in the water park and resort spaces," said Jenna Timinsky, Business Development Manager at AWM. "Innovation aligns perfectly with AWM and we're excited to address their markets with such a capable partner."

American Wave Machines' PerfectSwell® technology can reproduce the best surf from around the world, miles from the ocean. Their patented technology has already generated close to half a million surf sessions in places like Waco, Texas, Shizunami, Japan and American Dream in New Jersey. PerfectSwell® is the only technology that creates real ocean dynamics and provides infinite wave variety that appeals to elite surfers and beginners alike.

"AWM's proven track record of producing world-class waves combined with our advanced water ride technology offerings creates an unparalleled, turn-key development package that our clients will love," says ProSlide's Business Development Manager – Waves and Surf, Nicholas Yu.

American Wave Machines, Inc. develops world class surf pools, wave systems and surf venues. AWM surf technology is protected by a patent portfolio in over 15 jurisdictions worldwide. SurfStream® venues have capacity of 100's while PerfectSwell® surf pools are 1 acre plus with capacity in the 1,000's. Since 2007 over 4,000,000 sessions have been enjoyed at American Wave Machines locations around the globe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1780173/Rob_Kelly_at_American_Dream.jpg 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1058606/American_Wave_Machines_Logo.jpg  

