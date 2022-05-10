Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:59
comunicato stampa

Amicrobe Selects Clinical Formulation for Amicidin-α PFC, Supported by Department of Defense for Prolonged Field Care of Injured Warfighters

10 maggio 2022 | 16.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Backed by a $3.99M Department of Defense award, issued August 2021 through MTEC, Amicidin-α PFC is intended to prevent life-threatening infections in military field settings

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amicrobe, Inc. develops synthetic biologics with physical and antimicrobial properties, called Amicidins. Today, the Company announced the selection of lead clinical formulation for Amicidin-α PFC (Prolonged Field Care), a key milestone in the development of a new product for military field care of injured warfighters.

Amicidin-α has a dual mode of action: physical/electrostatic barrier and microbicidal activity. Amicidin-α PFC is a dry powder formulation of Amicidin-α intended to prevent infection of traumatic wounds for prolonged periods (up to 72 hours). When applied to open wounds, it absorbs fluid, forming a gel capable of killing microbes and preventing further contamination.

Amicidin-α PFC is one of four investigational products designed to prevent and treat life-threatening infections in surgery and trauma – from operating rooms to field settings. Amicidin-α PFC is born from Amicrobe's Amicidin-α Surgical Gel program, using the same synthetic protein. Amicidins can be tailored to different product requirements across multiple industries through formulation and fabrication.

Amicidin-α PFC is supported by a $3.99M US Department of Defense award issued in August 2021 for development from formulation through a Phase 1/2a clinical trial. The award was granted by US Army Medical Research and Development Command's (USAMRDC) Military Infectious Diseases Research Program (MIDRP) in collaboration with Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC).

"Amicidin-α PFC is an innovative application of our Amicidin technology," stated Dr. Michael Bevilacqua, CEO and CSO of Amicrobe. "We are excited for its potential to help injured warfighters prevent limb- and life-threatening infections in the field."

About Amicrobe:Amicrobe engineers synthetic biologics called Amicidins. Drawing inspiration from nature, they possess physical properties and antimicrobial activity. Physical properties make them versatile; microbicidal activity brings protection against bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Like nature's antimicrobials, Amicidins are designed to be biodegradable and safe for the environment. Amicrobe is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, visit https://www.amicrobe.com/.

About U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command's Military Infectious Diseases Research Program (MIDRP)The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command is the Army's medical materiel developer, with responsibility for medical research, development, and acquisition. USAMRDC produces medical solutions for the battlefield with a focus on various areas of biomedical research. MIDRP oversees for the DoD a world class, requirements-driven infectious diseases Science and Technology program.   For more information, visit https://mrdc.amedd.army.mil.

About MTECThe Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium is a biomedical technology consortium collaborating with multiple government agencies under a 10-year renewable Other Transaction Agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command. The consortium focuses on the development of medical solutions that protect, treat, and optimize the health and performance of U.S. military personnel. To find out more about MTEC, visit mtec-sc.org.

Contact:AmicrobeDaniel HuangVP of Operations+1-888-490-1180dhuang@amicrobe.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1804007/Amicrobe_Logo.jpg 

in Evidenza