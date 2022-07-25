Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 25 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 12:55
comunicato stampa

Amid Key Market Focus and Brand Upgrade, GAC MOTOR International Sales Jump 84% in First Half of 2022

25 luglio 2022 | 11.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of its excellent product strength and continuous upgrade in service experience, GAC MOTOR International's market satisfaction and brand enthusiasm continue to improve globally. International sales figures saw growth despite an adverse environment, with the latest data showing an 84% YoY sales increase in the first half of 2022.

2022 Growth and Development in International Market

Owing to GAC MOTOR's consistent implementation of the brand spirit of craftsmanship, 2022 saw multiple GAC MOTOR models performing well internationally and new stores opening in several overseas markets.

In Nigeria, GAC MOTOR sealed an agreement with the Lagos State government this March to provide 1,000 vehicles for the Lagride public travel project that aims to help increase both local employment and travel options.

GAC MOTOR became a gold sponsor of the 2022 edition of Copa Chile, the nation's biggest football tournament, for the second consecutive year. This May, GAC MOTOR also signed on as a premium strategic partner of Colo-Colo, Chile's legendary football club.

Key Models Debut on Global Stage

Following its debut in Saudi Arabia this June, the All New GS8 was subsequently released in Middle East markets. The combination of elegant exterior, luxurious cabin and intelligent technology added to the diverse product lineup in the region. Features of the All New GS8, including a Vogue editorial and a 3D billboard teaser released in Saudi Arabia, also received wide coverage.

This July, GAC MOTOR also introduced the All New GS4 to the South America market. With its modern design that combines sporty and smart elements, the model has been well received by the region.

In 2022, GAC MOTOR has also appeared in many regional exhibitions including Manila International Motor Show, Bolivia Expo Auto, Kuwait Motor Show and Ecuador Expo China Business. The brand continues to closely communicate with customers in each region.

All-Round Service Upgrade

In the first half of 2022, GAC International carried out upgrades in five major areas, including products, services, and communications. The brand improved overseas product lineup, expanded overseas KD business, optimized official website and social content strategy, focused on sales team training, and rounded off service guarantee system.

GAC MOTOR strives to implement its core brand value of spirit of craftsmanship, will continue to devote itself to providing a pleasant mobility experience to global users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1865353/1.jpg 

