Mercoledì 22 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 16:42
comunicato stampa

Amogy Secures $139 Million Series B-1 Round of Funding, Moving the Transportation Industry Closer to Clean Energy

22 marzo 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amogy Inc., a pioneer of emission-free, energy-dense ammonia power solutions, today announced its $139 million Series B-1 fundraising. The round was led by SK Innovation, joined by other global investors including Temasek, Korea Zinc, Aramco Ventures, AP Ventures, MOL PLUS, Yanmar Ventures, Zeon Ventures and DCVC. This funding will enable Amogy to continue its organizational development to support commercialization, begin manufacturing of its innovative ammonia-to-power technology, and bring its first product to market in 2024.

 

"We are working from a place where we have no doubt  that our technology will change the world," says Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. "In 2021, CO2 emissions from transportation in the United States totaled 1.7 BMT — the most from any sector of the economy. This funding will help us to see our mission of forging a path toward net-zero 2050 through and in turn, make the world more sustainable. We greatly appreciate the investors sharing our bold mission, and we are laser-focused to bring our technology to market."

Amogy's highly-efficient ammonia-to-power technology feeds liquid ammonia through its cracking modules integrated into a hybrid fuel cell system, which powers electric motors for zero-carbon transportations including shipping. Amogy plans to present its ammonia-powered, zero-emission tugboat in late 2023 — which is three times larger than the system that was field-tested on Amogy's ammonia-fueled semi truck earlier this year. Upon the successful sail of the tugboat later in 2023 in upstate New York, Amogy intends to present its first commercial offering in 2024 and more.

"Amogy's technology represents a key breakthrough in the usage of ammonia as a fuel, and we believe that it will revolutionize not only the maritime industry, but the entire transportation industry," says Jun Kim, Vice Chairman & CEO from SK Innovation. "We want to make sure Amogy has the resources it needs to make zero-emission shipping a reality."

To learn more about Amogy and where this funding will take the company to, please watch this video.

About AmogyAmogy offers ammonia-based, emission-free, high energy-density power solutions to decarbonize transportation for a sustainable future. Founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni with a shared vision, Amogy aims to enable the decarbonization of the heavy-duty transportation sector, accelerating the global journey towards Net Zero 2050. The company's investors include Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, SK, Aramco Ventures and DCVC. To date, Amogy's scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system has been demonstrated with success in a drone, heavy-duty tractor, and semi truck. More info at: www.amogy.co

Media inquiries:amogy@codewordagency.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037647/Amogy_CEO_Seonghoon_Woo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amogy-secures-139-million-series-b-1-round-of-funding-moving-the-transportation-industry-closer-to-clean-energy-301778198.html

