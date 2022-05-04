Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 14:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:17 Medico Nemo Milano: "Da malati lezioni di vita, anche contro la guerra"

14:14 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Draghi: "Con Giappone impegno per arrivare a tregua"

14:08 "Stefano Tacconi nella fase più critica": le condizioni, come sta

14:06 "Ricerca, percorsi mirati e attenzione", il videomanifesto dei Centri Nemo

13:52 Porti, Monti: "A giugno 2023 inauguriamo il trapezoidale di Palermo"

13:50 Porti, Musumeci: "Sicilia deve avere strutture competitive"

13:42 Virginia Raffaele e il suo lunapark per 'Samusà' al teatro Brancaccio di Roma

13:38 Ucraina, deputata Kiev: "Ancora 30 bambini nell'Azovstal"

13:32 Porti, Giovannini: "Con investimenti salto qualità per Mezzogiorno"

13:28 Ucraina, Russia: "Putin non dichiarerà guerra il 9 maggio. Nessun accordo su incontro Papa"

13:27 Porti, Cancelleri: "Nuovo Cruise terminal Palermo sarà volano sviluppo"

13:26 L'abbraccio di Delpini ai malati: "Ho scoperto i limiti umani e la forza del sorriso"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Amphista Therapeutics Enters Strategic Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb for Discovery and Development of Targeted Protein Degradation Therapeutics

04 maggio 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Amphista and Bristol Myers Squibb to collaborate and leverage Amphista's proprietary Eclipsys™ targeted protein degradation platform to develop novel protein degrading therapeutics

Collaboration includes an upfront payment of $30 million, the potential for up to $1.25 billion in performance-based milestone payments and payments for a limited expansion of the collaboration, as well as royalties on global net sales of products

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphista Therapeutics, a global leader in the discovery and development of next generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) therapeutics, today announced a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bristol Myers Squibb and Amphista will work collaboratively to discover and develop small molecule protein degraders. Bristol Myers Squibb will be granted a global exclusive license to the degraders developed and will be responsible for further development and commercialization activities. Amphista will receive a $30 million upfront payment, the potential for up to $1.25 billion in performance-based milestone payments and payment for a limited expansion of the collaboration, as well as royalties on global net sales of products. The closing of the transaction is subject to the parties obtaining regulatory clearances or approvals.

Nicola Thompson, CEO of Amphista, said, "Our collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb is a powerful validation of our advances in TPD research and the capabilities of our Eclipsys next-generation TPD platform. Combining our expertise with Bristol Myers Squibb's strong legacy and experience in the protein degradation space brings new promise to the potential of delivering more effective new treatments to patients seeking treatment options."  

TPD therapies are designed to use physiological mechanisms to remove pathogenic protein from the body, offering the potential to access many disease targets previously considered "undruggable." Amphista's technology is specifically designed to develop next generation TPD therapeutics based on advanced mechanistic insights and novel chemistry approaches that enable the development of novel protein degrading therapeutics.

"Bristol Myers Squibb continues to build its leadership and scientific expertise in the protein degradation space," said Rupert Vessey, M.A., B.M., B.Ch., FRCP, D.Phil., Executive Vice President, Research & Early Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. "We look forward to collaborating with Amphista and using its TPD platform to potentially develop new targeted protein degradation therapies."  

Amphista Therapeutics is a global leader in the discovery and development of next generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) medicines, addressing the challenges faced by the field to realise the full potential of this transformational modality.

The company's proprietary Eclipsys™ Platform supports development of multiple innovative therapeutic candidates able to overcome the limitations associated with traditional TPD approaches with superior levels of efficacy and broad therapeutic applicability. The Amphista team includes pioneers and established leaders in TPD research and all phases of drug discovery and development. The company is supported by leading life science investors including Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Novartis Venture Fund, Advent Life Sciences, BioMotiv and Eli Lilly and Company.

For more information, please visit: http://www.amphista.com/.

Amphista TherapeuticsCEO Nicola Thompson+44 (0) 7436102411nicki@amphista.com

Berry & Company Public RelationsDoug Haslamdhaslam@berrypr.com+1 212 253 8881

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1810409/Amphista_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Targeted Protein Degradation Bristol targeted protein degradation platform Enters Strategic collaboration with Bristol
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus 200 euro, come sarà pagato
News to go
Melillo nuovo procuratore nazionale antimafia e antiterrorismo
News to go
Ucraina, papa Francesco e la visita a Putin in Russia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Ue annuncia sesto pacchetto sanzioni a Russia
News to go
Operazione 'Verum et Oleum' a tutela olio extravergine d’oliva
News to go
Lazio, da regione 800mila euro per librerie e piccole case editrici
News to go
Gas naturale, Cingolani: "Prezzo aumentato di 5 volte da gennaio 2021"
News to go
Variante Omicron più grave? Virologi italiani gettano acqua sul fuoco
News to go
Sanità, donne medico chiedono maggiore ruolo e più tempo
News to go
Ucraina, Putin a Macron: "Occidente non deve più inviare armi a Kiev"
News to go
Costi energia, informativa Cingolani alla Camera
News to go
Covid, 46 miliardi di mascherine usate dagli italiani
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza