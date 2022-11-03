Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

An Award-Filled Fall for Wondershare as a Leader in G2's Quarterly Report

03 novembre 2022 | 14.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Wondershare has been a leader in the G2Crowd report for 19 consecutive quarters.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, the global creative software company, is honored to be recognized as a leader across four categories in the G2 Fall 2022 Report with a string of awards. Based on the authentic customer reviews and their overall experiences, the rankings further solidify Wondershare's innovation, market leadership and growth in the industry.

As the world's largest technology marketplace, G2 is trusted by users worldwide, especially regarding software reviews. The rankings are determined by multiple factors including customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact), whereas products falling into G2's Leader quadrant are rated highly by users.

"Throughout these years, we evolved with our products and users, providing practical solutions at the best possible price," said Shaan Jahagirdar, the Chief Design Officer at Wondershare. "Wondershare just celebrated its 19th anniversary. Moving forward, we will continue to innovate and make our products accessible to every user across the globe. Globalized tools with localized resources are our motto."

This fall, Wondershare continues an unbroken winning streak spanning 19 quarters across different categories in G2Crowd Report:

FilmoraPDFelementRecoveritPixCut

Trusted by millions of users in over 150 countries, Wondershare is dedicated to providing easy-to-use yet fully-featured innovations that fulfill needs across different industries, especially the business and creative industries. For example, Wondershare Filmora collaborated with the hardware giant Intel with a mission to help small and medium businesses create engaging content with ease through the intuitive software Filmora. Earning an Intel's Gold-tier badge as a partner is indicative of Wondershare's commitment to users at any skill level.

As the world enters the creator economy era, Wondershare will continue to innovate and upgrade the creative tools constantly based on the latest trends, ensuring creators around the world can keep up with the fast-paced digital world by producing high-quality content.

About Wondershare 

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

Media Contact

Shearer WangWondershareshearerw@wondershare.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1924859/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274391/wondershare_LOGO.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/an-award-filled-fall-for-wondershare-as-a-leader-in-g2s-quarterly-report-301663412.html

