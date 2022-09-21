Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 22:25
comunicato stampa

An unusual diagnostic experience with MUCAR CDE900

21 settembre 2022 | 21.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapid development of automobile electronization, the mechanical and electrical integration of diagnostic products is becoming more and more obvious. While we try our best to improve the function of the car through electronic control system, the difficulty of fault diagnosis is becoming more and more difficult. To improve maintenance quality and efficiency, Mucar Tech proudly presents you the MUCAR CDE900, a new generation of diagnostic device.

MUCAR CDE900 is a very powerful device. It has 4-inches large touchscreen, whereas other OBD devices on the market normally have very small screens. The CDE900 can be performed directly on the screen and switched on the display format of data display at the same time, including compact option, magnification option, curve graph option. The running speed is nearly 30% faster than other traditional OBD devices'. There is also a set of physical buttons below the screen, which is easy to use while wearing gloves.

MUCAR CDE900 supports fault codes reading of engine, EGR system, oxygen sensor, oil system, catalytic converter, and emission controller, etc. Android 6.0 intelligent system ensures the rapid and stable system running. It adopts 2G memory and 16G storage with extended SD card up to 256G. Common fault codes can be quickly read by just one-key click. The fault codes will be classified by colors and you can choose the different data to compare. Such visualized data changing provides an accurate reference.

What's more, while connecting with WiFi, you can send all vehicle diagnostic information and diagnostic results by email to professional mechanics for technical help. Lifetime free OTA upgrade saves a lot of fees in the future and  eliminate problems in downloading, transferring and installing. MUCAR CDE900 supports 16 languages, communication protocol optimization. It is compatible with vehicles after 1996. You can even pay for an advanced package on the MUCAR CDE900 to unlock more system features.

The MUCAR CDE900 achieves a superior standard in both appearance and function. It is currently available on AliExpress, Ebay and other e-commerce platforms. The MSRP is $49.

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004557156226.html

service@mucar.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903920/mmexport1663727712919_1.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/an-unusual-diagnostic-experience-with-mucar-cde900-301629697.html

