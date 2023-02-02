'Anarchist threats made' against Italy's embassy, consulate in Venezuela

Anarchists have threatened Italy's embassy and consulate in Venezuela - after recent attacks against Italian diplomatic property in Germany and Spain - foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

"The latest Anarchist threat against Italy's diplomatic sites comes from Caracas," Tajani told public broadcaster RAI's 'Casa Italia' programme.

"Our consul general has informed us that a former MP from (president Nicolas) Maduro is inciting people to protest at Italy's diplomatic sites in Venezuela in support of Cospito," Tajani said.

Tajani referred to the case of convicted Italian Anarchist Alfredo Cospito, who has been on hunger strike for over 100 days to protest at being held under a harsh regime of isolation known as 41-bis that was originally designed for Mafia prisoners.

Tajani said on Tuesday that security is being tightened at all embassies and consulates and at the foreign ministry in Rome amid an "international campaign being waged by anarchists against the Italian state".

Tajani's security announcement came after arson attacks on a diplomat's car in Berlin and vandalism at the consulate in Barcelona last week and arson attacks and threats against officials in Italy in protest at Cospito's jail conditions.