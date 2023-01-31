Anarchists orchestrating 'international campaign' against Italian state - minister

An "international anarchist campaign against the Italian state" is being waged and security is being tightened at all diplomatic sites in response, Antonio Tajani said Tuesday after attacks on targets in Europe, foreign minister

"An international anarchist campaign is being organised against the Italian state and its institutions and officials," Tajani said at a joint press conference with interior minister Matteo Piantedosi and justice minister Carlo Nordio.

Security is now being ramped up at all of Italy's embassies and consulates around the world to protect diplomats and their staff, Tajani underlined.

Tajani's remarks came after the torching of an Italian diplomat’s car in Berlin and the vandalising of the Italian consulate in Barcelona on Saturday, as well as an arson attack at an Italian diplomat's home in Athens on 2 December. All three incidents have been linked to anarchists.