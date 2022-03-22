Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 17:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:13 Covid oggi Calabria, 3.994 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 22 marzo

17:00 Covid oggi Piemonte, 3.345 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 22 marzo

16:52 Guerra Ucraina, Nobel Muratov mette all'asta medaglia: ricavato ai profughi

16:50 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 2.904 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 22 marzo

16:49 Ucraina, asse Pd-Iv per passo indietro Petrocelli. Ma esponente M5S non intende dimettersi

16:43 Guerra Ucraina, "Bielorussia potrebbe presto unirsi a Russia"

16:41 Oricon: "Con rincari energetici a rischio pasto bambini in mensa"

16:35 Covid oggi Emilia, 2.758 contagi e 12 morti: bollettino 22 marzo

16:30 Centinaio: "Agriturismo è unico, continuare su questa strada"

16:26 Covid oggi Vda, 89 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 22 marzo

16:23 Dalla Nasa 'cosmic milestone', scoperti già 5.000 esopianeti

16:23 Agricoltura, Ismea: "Sistema agriturismo regge e sperimenta nuove soluzioni per futuro"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

anch.AI Launches Ethical AI Governance Platform, Guiding Organizations to Responsibly Adopt Artificial Intelligence

22 marzo 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 4 minuti

anch.AI's comprehensive, all-in-one risk assessment platform empowers organizations to manage regulatory and ethical risk of AI 

STOCKHOLM, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, anch.AI publicly launched its new ethical artificial intelligence (AI) platform that will serve as a centralized location for organizations seeking responsible AI governance. anch.AI's comprehensive Ethical Governance Platform suite of services includes screening, assessment, auditing, mitigation and reporting tools, allowing data-driven organizations and their respective tech, legal and business teams to manage compliance and assess risk exposures on any AI solutions within their environment.

Today's business environment and the need for compliance with existing and upcoming regulations underscores the need for sound AI frameworks, however, development and adoption of this technology often occur in siloes. To address the common lack of ethical AI integration across business, tech and legal units, anch.AI's platform enables cross-organizational alignment and provides companies the ability to detect and remedy ethical AI risks such as discrimination, unintended bias and privacy intrusion. With anch.AI, organizations can efficiently and quickly adopt responsible AI solutions, gain control over their ethical AI risks, all while upholding regulatory compliance and conformity to ethical principles.

"Ethical AI is not just about mitigating legal and reputational risk, it's the right thing to do to gain trust among stakeholders and clients," said Anna Felländer, founder of anch.AI. "Beyond compliance measures, organizations need to be accountable for their use of AI. Our platform arms companies with what they need for joint responsibility across teams, and empowers them to visualize all ethical considerations and trade-offs, keeping them true to human values as well as their own organizational values."

With upcoming EU regulations on reporting requirements for AI and environmental, social, and governance (ESG), anch.AI's platform provides recommendations for businesses to avoid costly and damaging risks by: 

Through anch.AI's Ethical Governance Platform, the company's customer base of more than 20 organizations are able to gain faster market acceptance and maintain public and stakeholder trust.

"We have the highest standards and can't afford any kind of ethical risk exposure in our AI projects," said Göran Sundin, AI strategist at Swedish Tax Agency. "anch.AI is a trusted partner of three years, supporting us to achieve ethical AI through transparency and alignment across our organization."

"The upcoming EU regulation on AI will require cross-functional engagements and new governance around AI," said Beatrice Sablone, chief digital officer at the Swedish Employment Agency. "anch.AI is a crucial partner for us to prepare and audit our AI."

Combient Mix, a leading provider of services that accelerate the creation of value from Data and AI to major Nordic companies, is one of anch.AI's early partners. "AI moves ever closer to the heart of any large corporation's digital transition," said the company's Vice President of Business Development, Patrik Rosenberg.

"Anch.ai dismantles silos between tech, business and legal through its intuitive framework. This is a crucial step to move beyond compliance and into AI solutions worthy of a sustainable digital future for corporations and end-users alike."

Organizations can access anch.AI's Ethical Governance Platform for free at anch.ai. The platform will be continuously updated as new compliance and regulatory measures are announced, with additional functionalities such as gender screening, human rights assessments and EU regulation assessment coming out in late 2022.

ABOUT ANCH.AIanch.AI was founded in 2018 by Anna Felländer—a leading expert on the effects of digitalization on organizations, society, and the economy—to determine the ethical and societal risks of AI. Originally formed as a multidisciplinary research and consulting think tank, anch.AI pivoted in 2021 to developing a risk assessment platform for businesses to ensure their use of AI is ethical and compliant with forthcoming regulation in the European Union. The customer base of over 20 customers using the products leading up to the platform, is ranging from global biopharmaceutical, retail and telecommunication companies to national agencies across the Nordic region. The company has secured $2.1M in seed funding, led by Benhamou Global Ventures, with additional participation from Terrain Invest, Magnus Rausing, Kent Janér and Fredrik Andersson. anch.AI is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Visit https://anch.ai to learn more. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1731063/anch_AI_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Governance platform platform intelligenza artificiale Artificial Intelligence
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus carburante 2022, come funziona
News to go
Pescara, scoperto distributore benzina con prezzi truccati
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Dobbiamo far tornare la pace"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news
News to go
Covid Italia, Pregliasco fa il punto su nuova ondata
News to go
Palermo, spaccio stupefacenti ed estorsione: 11 misure cautelari
News to go
Allarme Istat, guerra mette in pericolo la ripresa
News to go
Caro bollette, per Ssn +500 mln: decalogo Fiaso per risparmio
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Mosca convoca ambasciatore Usa
News to go
Papa vara la nuova Costituzione apostolica
News to go
Santo Sepolcro, al via scavi coordinati da Sapienza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza