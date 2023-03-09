Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 16:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:54 Milano-Cortina, il Comitato lancia il progetto Young Reporters

15:51 Corea del Nord, lanciato missile balistico a corto raggio nel Mar Giallo

15:41 Migranti, opposizioni abbandonano lavori Commissione

15:38 Le nonne replicano lo show di Rihanna, il video vola

15:27 Russia, Solovyev: "Un drone mi ha bombardato" - Video

15:17 Folla di parlamentari per l'ultimo saluto ad Astorre in Senato, Schlein 50 minuti alla camera ardente

15:10 Il Papa e lo smart working: "Buona soluzione purché non isoli"

14:05 Spreco alimentare, sui cibi arriva indicazione 'spesso buono oltre'

13:53 Viterbo, svastica e scritta contro Elly Schlein

13:10 Genova è la Capitale italiana del Libro 2023

13:05 Spionaggio, processo Biot: Procura militare chiede l'ergastolo

13:02 Conte, Mourinho, Allegri: gli allenatori che 'dipendono' dai campioni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Andela Acquires Qualified, Leading Technical Skills Assessment Platform

09 marzo 2023 | 14.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Acquisition extends platform and expands talent network to help companies build better teams globally

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andela, the global network for remote technical talent, has acquired Qualified, the leading technical skills assessment platform to identify, qualify, and certify top engineers. Andela's global talent community will also expand with the addition of more than 3.6M engineering users via Codewars, an online community powered by Qualified that enables technical talent to compete and improve their practical coding skills in gamified challenges.

"With the Qualified acquisition, Andela expands and accelerates our ability to source and expertly assess talent," said Jeremy Johnson, founder and CEO of Andela. "Labor marketplaces are constrained by inefficiencies between supply, demand and quality —Qualified allows us to address those inefficiencies by providing the certified right talent at the right time. Companies will continue to trust that talent sourced through Andela has the needed skills regardless of where they live and work."

Jake Hoffner, the Co-founder and CEO of Qualified, added, "The tech industry has historically relied on hiring practices that have proven to be ineffective. The expanded platform will allow companies to create hiring processes for software engineers that are predictive of their on-the-job performance. In addition, we provide companies and our growing tech community a bigger, broader, and better opportunity to connect globally."

About Andela

Andela is a global talent network that connects companies with vetted, remote technical talent in emerging markets. The Andela platform helps companies scale their engineering teams up to 70% faster than internal recruiting, with a 96% match success rate.  Hundreds of leading brands like GitHub, Cloudflare, and ViacomCBS trust Andela to help build better teams quickly and cost-effectively. With a talent community in over 170 countries, Andela is backed by investors, including Generation Investment Management, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Spark Capital, and Google Ventures.

For more information about Andela, visit andela.com.

About Qualified

Qualified.io is the world's most effective platform for assessing software engineers. Industry-leading companies like Klarna, Facebook, and Zoom reap the benefits of assessing and training talent at scale through Qualified.io's developer-focused platform. Built from the same team behind the developer community Codewars, Qualified.io is backed by investors such as Cornerstone OnDemand, Social Capital, and Dalus Capital. Mark Miller, Managing Partner, GHP Advisors served as an advisor to Qualified.io on the transaction.

CONTACT: Carlos Carrascal, carlos.carrascal@andela.com, +1 469 638 3278

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2019002/Andela_Acquires.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2019003/Andela_Discover_Talent.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881755/Andela_v1_Logo.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/andela-acquires-qualified-leading-technical-skills-assessment-platform-301766414.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Acquisition extends platform platform Leading Technical Skills help
Vedi anche
News to go
Inflazione, le misure al vaglio del governo
News to go
Telemarketing, Garante Privacy: "Se utente dice no via da lista"
News to go
Migranti, decreto legge Cutro in 10 articoli
News to go
Ucraina, ultime news: missili Russia su tutto il Paese
News to go
Champions League, Milan ai quarti di 11 anni dopo
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi senza sosta a Lampedusa: oltre 1.300 nell'hotspot
News to go
Ucraina, Ue: protezione temporanea profughi prorogabile fino al 2025
News to go
Traffico rifiuti speciali, tre arresti e sequestri per 12 mln di euro
News to go
Taranto, scoperti 220 beneficiari reddito cittadinanza non dovuto
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Non avrebbe senso tornare alle regole di prima"
News to go
8 marzo, una donna su cinque lascia il lavoro dopo il primo figlio
News to go
8 marzo, piazze in viola per la festa della donna
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza