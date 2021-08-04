Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 18:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:02 Obama taglia invitati a festa compleanno, "c'è variante Delta"

17:53 Covid Tokyo oggi, record contagi per variante Delta

17:42 Meghan Markle compie 40 anni, cosa ha chiesto per il suo compleanno

17:41 Tokyo 2020, medagliere: Italia nona e Cina leader

17:37 Welfare, a settembre terzo congresso Meritocrazia Italia

17:30 Maneskin e Iggy Pop insieme per 'I wanna be your slave'

17:14 Covid oggi Fvg, 133 contagi: bollettino 4 agosto

17:07 Terza dose vaccino, Oms chiede una moratoria

16:42 Studente morto a Pisa, nessun colpo di pistola sul cadavere

16:36 Covid oggi Emilia-Romagna, 495 contagi e un decesso: bollettino 4 agosto

16:30 Superbonus 110%, arriva il modello unico Cila: le novità

16:18 **Digitale: al G20 Trieste prima dimostrazione comunicazione quantistica anti hacker**

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Andrea Ianniello, President & Chief Commercial Officer of LMRKTS, is leaving the firm to pursue new opportunities

04 agosto 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrea Ianniello, the President & Chief Commercial Officer of LMRKTS and a valued member of the senior management team since September 2017, is leaving the firm to pursue new opportunities.

LMRKTS logo

"Andrea has been my partner in leading and maturing the firm and has brought great capabilities and market acumen throughout her LMRKTS' tenure," said Hilary Park, CEO of LMRKTS.

LMRKTS thanks Andrea for her service and wishes her continued success in all of her future endeavors.

ABOUT LMRKTS

LMRKTS is a leading provider of optimization and compression services that helps financial institutions manage derivatives exposures. LMRKTS contributes to the stability of the financial system by reducing capital, balance sheet, and operational costs for its clients. Since the launch of its first commercial service to reduce risk and leverage exposures in G10 currencies, LMRKTS has gone on to eliminate trillions of dollars of obligations between some of the world's largest financial institutions. LMRKTS was founded by former traders and technologists who saw an inefficiency in short term risk management and has received investment from The World Bank and Motive Partners.

Related linkshttp://www.lmrkts.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165515/LMRKTS_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza senior management Commercial Officer of LMRKTS new opportunities New York
Vedi anche
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Italia oro ciclismo su pista con super Ganna
News to go
Cybersicurezza, via libera al decreto in Senato
News to go
Papa: "No compromessi sul Vangelo, non è merce da contrattare"
Tokyo 2020
Pellegrini eletta membro Cio: "Ho rotto tanto le balle agli atleti italiani..." - Video
News to go
Vaccino covid, verso terza dose in diversi paesi
News to go
Blitz dei Nas negli stabilimenti balneari, uno su tre irregolare
News to go
Amministrative 2021, si vota il 3 e 4 ottobre
Olimpiadi
Tokyo 2020, Tamberi atterra a Fiumicino: applausi e abbracci - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, crolla il tasso di positività
News to go
Incentivi auto, bonus in arrivo anche per l'usato
News to go
Pochi soldi, frenata per le vacanze degli europei
News to go
Consob, aumenta la ricchezza degli italiani
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza