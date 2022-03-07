Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 07 Marzo 2022
Angara announces DecarbonX - utilizes AI to fight global fouling problem and CO2 emissions

Angara receives a TRL8+ rating in DNV Report for the DecarbonX program that promises to reduce carbon emissions by 400MM tons per year -or- approximately 1% of global CO2 emissions.

HOUSTON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angara, a technology company based in The Netherlands, is using the CERAWeek stage to announce its new AI-driven, smart formula program that solves a significant legacy problem with its innovative new technology.

Fouling has been a chronic problem plaguing many high emitting industries (like refining) for centuries. Since the negative effects of fouling were recognized, the only broadly accepted approach is mechanical cleaning. As this can only be done off-line, it impacts plant uptime and carries physical (HSSE) risks and can only be done with significant time intervals. Worse still, the equipment performance declines rapidly resulting in a significant loss of efficiency and a direct increase in CO2 output.

Enter Angara's DecarbonX technology.

DecarbonX utilizes proprietary AI-based technology to determine the proper actions and schedules to keep Heat exchangers performing optimally, not only every 3-5 years but all the time. This, coupled with Angara's exclusive smart recipes and innovative decarbonization technology targets to reduce more than 400MM tons of CO2 emissions and realizing $50Bn in savings per year within petroleum refining, petrochemical, chemical, and other energy intensive industries globally.

In addition to many pilots underway, Angara already has completed extensive projects which have not only proven highly successful, but over-delivered results for some of the largest players in the industry.

Reinforcing Angara's list of successful cases is the just released DNV report which found conclusively the potential for the DecarbonX program to achieve predicted results. This is evidenced by DNV Report awarding Angara an extremely solid 8+ TRL rating.

According to Angara COO, Petra Koselka, the uptake is a no-brainer: "while the industry focuses on large-scale projects to deliver on energy transition, the imperative remains to significantly decarbonize existing assets now". Petra added, "Our clients benefit from a substantial CO2 reduction, but also an immediate revenue positive, non-CapEx result. Furthermore, given the recent energy security concerns, making assets more energy efficient and carbon cost resilient has become even more critical".

For more details visit http://www.decarbonx.tech/

About Angara: Angara is a decarbonization focused technology company based in The Netherlands that helps clients across several energy intensive industries globally to substantially abate emissions and save costs through innovative cleaning of fouled heat exchangers and infrastructure. Angara's patented, smart chemical recipes and AI-powered smart schedule approach enables heat exchangers to run more efficiently, reduce fuel consumption, improve production yield, and save cost. Our technology offers a practical and commercially attractive solution to abate millions of tons of CO2 emissions. Our program is currently being deployed at scale with clients in Europe, Southeast Asia and the United States.

Tag
CO2 anidride carbonica global CO2 emissions fight global fouling problem
