Angel Yeast Brings Latest Innovative Products and Solutions to FIC 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast, (SH600298), a globally listed yeast and yeast extract manufacturer, showcased its latest yeast and yeast extract products, health ingredients, and fermentation ingredients alongside its wide range of innovative solutions at FIC 2022 in Guangzhou.

An expo on food additives and ingredients, the FIC is an important and influential event for the industry in both China and Asia.

"We are very excited to attend this year's FIC to share our latest offerings with consumers and business partners. The expo is also a great way for us to learn about trends and industry updates in the Asian market," said Minghua Xiao, general manager at Angel Yeast.

Xiao noted that the pandemic has induced healthier eating habits among consumers, making plant-based protein food, and food that maintains a strong immune system and improves bowel movement are new hits in the market.

"Informed by these insights, the industry is paying more attention to the clean label project and trying to drive sustainable growth. At Angel Yeast, we've also stepped up efforts in innovation to make our yeast and biotechnology products better appeal to the changing habits and trends of the market," added Xiao.

Products on display at FIC 2022 includes:

