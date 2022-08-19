Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 19 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 14:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:29 Elezioni politiche, liste Forza Italia: stretta finale

14:21 Elezioni 2022, Di Maio a Salvini: "Ti ha detto Putin che non ci saranno influenze?"

13:40 Elezioni 2022, Lopalco: "Candidato nella mia Puglia"

13:24 Messina, omicidio netturbino: fermato 18enne

12:53 Atletica europei 2022, Italia fuori dalla finale della 4x100

12:41 Elezioni 2022, Meloni vs Letta: "Usa Cnn per lanciare bugie su FdI"

12:34 Elezioni politiche, Letta: "Pd partito del rinnovamento, non rottamazione"

12:12 Ita, Delta: "Al lavoro con Af-Klm e Certares per offerta articolata"

11:57 Omicron, Bassetti: "Centaurus più letale? Andiamoci piano"

11:27 Salerno, scomparsa Ciro Palmieri: fermati due figli e la moglie

11:18 Elezioni politiche, Salvini: "Accordo con Russia? Non influirà sul voto"

10:39 Elezioni 2022, Meloni: "Blocco navale? Ce lo chiede l'Europa" - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Angel Yeast Brings Latest Innovative Products and Solutions to FIC 2022

19 agosto 2022 | 08.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast, (SH600298), a globally listed yeast and yeast extract manufacturer, showcased its latest yeast and yeast extract products, health ingredients, and fermentation ingredients alongside its wide range of innovative solutions at FIC 2022 in Guangzhou.

An expo on food additives and ingredients, the FIC is an important and influential event for the industry in both China and Asia.

"We are very excited to attend this year's FIC to share our latest offerings with consumers and business partners. The expo is also a great way for us to learn about trends and industry updates in the Asian market," said Minghua Xiao, general manager at Angel Yeast.

 Xiao noted that the pandemic has induced healthier eating habits among consumers, making plant-based protein food, and food that maintains a strong immune system and improves bowel movement are new hits in the market. 

"Informed by these insights, the industry is paying more attention to the clean label project and trying to drive sustainable growth. At Angel Yeast, we've also stepped up efforts in innovation to make our yeast and biotechnology products better appeal to the changing habits and trends of the market," added Xiao.

Products on display at FIC 2022 includes:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881344/9DA318C9_F2A2_4EFC_99FA_B9C8570F97E5.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586948/angel_logo_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Altro Alimentazione Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza tract manufacturer tract products opuscolo tract
Vedi anche
News to go
Traffico, fine settimana da bollino rosso
News to go
Putin e Xi andranno al summit del G20 a Bali
News to go
Maltempo al Centro-Nord, allerta in due regioni
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Negoziati possibili solo se i russi si ritirano"
News to go
Londra, disagi per sciopero metro
News to go
Europei atletica 2022, Tamberi oro nel salto in alto
News to go
Scuola e costi energia, dirigenti chiedono confronto
News to go
Anomalia in videolottery, in tre devono restituire 500mila euro vinti
News to go
Area Euro, Bce non esclude recessione tecnica
News to go
Maltempo in Toscana, due morti
News to go
Sanità Calabria, in arrivo quasi 500 medici da Cuba
News to go
Usa e Taiwan avvieranno negoziati per accordo commerciale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza