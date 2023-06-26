Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 14:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:43 Egitto, crolla palazzo di 13 piani ad Alessandria: si cercano dispersi

14:01 Unhcr premia Amazon Italia: "Politiche per inserimento dei lavoratori rifugiati"

13:39 Barcellona, arriva Gundogan: è ufficiale

13:25 Pnrr, Francia e Malta modificano piani: via libera Ue

13:24 Russia, Putin in video per la prima volta dopo rivolta Wagner

13:22 Temptation Island 2023 al via: coppie, conduttore, cosa c'è da sapere

13:06 Richard Gere: "Diversa attenzione tra dispersi sottomarino e migranti"

13:05 Basket, Petrucci: "Banchero ci ha presi in giro"

13:02 Torna a Mirabilandia MirabilAvis, l'appuntamento dedicato ai donatori italiani

12:51 Texas, donna spara e uccide autista Uber: "Pensavo mi avesse rapita"

12:47 Calciomercato Real Madrid, Modric rinnova fino al 2024

12:42 Wimbledon 2023, Federer torna e gioca con la principessa Kate

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Angel Yeast Inks Agreements with Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences to Boost Agricultural Industrialization

26 giugno 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

YICHANG, China, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SHA:600298), the world's leading yeast manufacturer, recently inked agreements with Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences to conduct research and development initiatives in agricultural microbiology and plant and animal nutrition. The two parties will collaborate to fuel agricultural industrialization that will improve efficiency and bring substantial benefits to farmers.

Since 2016, beginning with research to set standards and implement evaluations for products, Angel Yeast has carried out a range of cooperation projects with Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences. In 2022, they stepped up efforts in the R&D of microbial products in agriculture based on yeast sources. Bolstered by its advanced yeast fermentation technologies, Angel Yeast has been the bellwether in plant and animal nutrition products with multiple industry innovations, from yeast source organic fertilizers to microbial feeds, produced by the Company.

Qin Xianwu, Chief Engineer of Angel Yeast, said, "This collaboration will help Angel Yeast to make solid inroads in the biological agriculture sector while endeavoring to actively integrate into regional, national, and global agricultural development."

The recent collaboration draws on the significant platform advantages of Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences in talents and technologies and Angel Yeast's strengths in business operation and industrial integration, focusing on the following areas:

In addition to the collaboration, Angel Yeast has also set up a strategic plan to expand business in biological agriculture to include:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140336/image_5016803_31220359.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586948/4135329/angel_logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/angel-yeast-inks-agreements-with-hubei-academy-of-agricultural-sciences-to-boost-agricultural-industrialization-301863030.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Alimentazione Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Inks Agreements with Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences to Boost Agricultural Industrialization Cina bring substantial benefits to farmers
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia e crisi Mosca, le ultime news
News to go
Elezioni Grecia 2023, vittoria di Mitsotakis
News to go
Enac, investimento per sostenibilità energetica aeroporti
News to go
Kosovo, oggi riunione dei 27 ministri Esteri Ue
News to go
Decreto lavoro, discussione alla Camera: le novità
News to go
Ricette italiane taroccate nel 60% dei ristoranti all’estero
News to go
Canone Rai, presto incontro Giorgetti-vertici azienda
News to go
Calciomercato, le ultime news da Osimhen a Chiesa
News to go
Ryanair taglia 6 rotte all'aeroporto di Venezia
News to go
Russia, Prigozhin: "Siamo tutti pronti a morire"
News to go
Inchiesta Covid: archiviazione per Speranza, Lorenzin e Giulia Grillo
News to go
Statali, Corte Costituzionale: no al differimento liquidazione
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza