YICHANG, China, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SHA:600298), the world's leading yeast manufacturer, recently inked agreements with Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences to conduct research and development initiatives in agricultural microbiology and plant and animal nutrition. The two parties will collaborate to fuel agricultural industrialization that will improve efficiency and bring substantial benefits to farmers.

Since 2016, beginning with research to set standards and implement evaluations for products, Angel Yeast has carried out a range of cooperation projects with Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences. In 2022, they stepped up efforts in the R&D of microbial products in agriculture based on yeast sources. Bolstered by its advanced yeast fermentation technologies, Angel Yeast has been the bellwether in plant and animal nutrition products with multiple industry innovations, from yeast source organic fertilizers to microbial feeds, produced by the Company.

Qin Xianwu, Chief Engineer of Angel Yeast, said, "This collaboration will help Angel Yeast to make solid inroads in the biological agriculture sector while endeavoring to actively integrate into regional, national, and global agricultural development."

The recent collaboration draws on the significant platform advantages of Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences in talents and technologies and Angel Yeast's strengths in business operation and industrial integration, focusing on the following areas:

In addition to the collaboration, Angel Yeast has also set up a strategic plan to expand business in biological agriculture to include:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140336/image_5016803_31220359.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586948/4135329/angel_logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/angel-yeast-inks-agreements-with-hubei-academy-of-agricultural-sciences-to-boost-agricultural-industrialization-301863030.html