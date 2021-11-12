Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 02:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Covid Europa, quarta ondata e lockdown. Record contagi in Germania

00:02 Covid oggi Italia, contagi e colore regioni: attesa per report Iss

22:19 Eitan Biran, respinto ricorso del nonno: bimbo in Italia entro 15 giorni

21:09 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 11 novembre 2021

21:04 'L'Espresso': Mattarella firma contratto per un'altra casa a Roma

19:28 Influenza aviaria, focolaio Ostia "sotto controllo"

19:17 Covid, costituzionalista Vari: "cure a pagamento per non vaccinati? Non, anche non virtuosi hanno diritto"

19:05 Mattarella: "Anche Leone chiese la non rieleggibilità del presidente"

18:55 Covid oggi Sicilia, 604 nuovi contagi: bollettino 11 novembre

18:19 Covid oggi Piemonte, 374 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 11 novembre

18:13 Sanità, D’Amato (Lazio): "Dopo Covid accelerare su digitalizzazione del Ssn"

18:11 Salomone (Fondazione Ferrero): "Da molte nostre attività risultati utili a ricerca scientifica"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Angel Yeast Introduces Yeast Protein AngeoPro F80 as a Sustainable and Plant-based Protein Source

12 novembre 2021 | 02.48
LETTURA: 3 minuti

YICHANG, China, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast Co., Ltd ("Angel Yeast"), a listed high-tech yeast company in China, has launched AngeoPro F80, a vegan-friendly, allergen-free, natural-origin yeast protein. An ideal solution to complement plant-based protein sources to meet the growing demand for protein across the globe, AngeoPro F80 is rich in nutrition and protein content with properties that can neutralize off-flavors and boost the overall taste profile.

"As a unique microbial protein, yeast protein can not only provide similar nutritional value to animal protein, but also address the concerns involving plant-based protein such as genetic modification and shortage of land resources. We believe yeast protein is one of the best alternative protein sources in the market now," said Eric Ao, General Manager of Angel Yeast Europe Division.

Protein is an important component of human tissues and organs, which plays a crucial role in various systems to maintain the growth and metabolism of tissues. Sufficient intake of high-quality protein is particularly essential for the maintenance of physical health.

Data from the Plant-Based Foods Association (PBFA) and The Good Food Institute (GFI) showed that 18 percent of households in the US opt for plant-based meat. The research also revealed that the growth rate of plant-based meat consumption is two times more than its animal protein counterpart, making up 2 percent of sales of retail meat products in the country. However, people who choose plant-based meat as a primary protein source tend to suffer from a low protein digestion rate, which underscores the need to find a more sustainable solution to substitute or complement plant-derived protein products.

A natural ingredient that has been consumed for thousands of years in food and beverages such as bread, wine, and beer, yeast has emerged as an excellent alternative. Yeast protein is derived from Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Its production process adds food-grade enzymes and processing aids to partially remove the non-protein parts of yeast protein products, thus bringing protein concentrate to over 75 percent. Yeast protein is also deemed an ideal protein source for food formulations due to its balanced amino acids composition and micronutrients as well as high digestibility, which makes it a high-quality protein source with high bioavailability and places it in the same rank as soybean – one of the most recognized plant-based sources of protein – in terms of nutritional level.

Yeast protein is made through an eco-friendly fermentation process that minimizes environmental impact, requires limited land use for cultivation and is less affected by harvest and seasonality that plant-based protein production is subjected to. Research shows that the carbon emission generated during the production of yeast protein is 20 times less than that of beef, so it is a sustainable protein in comparison to other more resource-intensive and environmentally impactful options. In addition, yeast protein does not contain any genetically modified organisms, suitable for vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians.

Besides inheriting all the benefits of yeast protein, AngeoPro F80's high protein content is on a par with plant-based protein, and some of the essential amino acids in AngeoPro F80 has nearly double the amount of WHO/FAC recommendations, including lysine (9.43g/100g), isoleucine (5.94g/100g) and leucine (9.78g/100g).

AngeoPro F80 can be widely used in various products including protein bars, beverages, and baked sweets, as well as a wide range of plant-based food including vegan fish, vegan burgers, vegan cheese analog, vegan chicken cutlets, etc. Coupled with Angel's off-note masking technology and the full range of yeast extract products, we also provide low-salt, taste-boosting solutions to enhance the flavors and mouthfeel of plant-based foods to mimic the tastes and flavors of chicken, beef, and cheese.

About Angel Yeast

Founded in 1986, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd specializes in the production of yeast and yeast derivatives. Its product range includes baker's yeast and ingredients, Chinese dim sum and seasoning, savory yeast extract, human health, animal nutrition, plant nutrition, distilled spirits and biofuels, microbial nutrition, and enzymes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1685833/Angel_Yeast.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586948/angel_logo_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN72741 en US Alimentazione Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Economia_E_Finanza listed high tech yeast company in China An ideal solution Alleanza Nazionale Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Aviaria, massima allerta nel veronese e nel padovano
News to go
Draghi ai sindaci: "Il successo del Pnrr è nelle vostre mani"
News to go
Ue, previsioni: Pil Italia rivisto a +6,2% nel 2021
News to go
Covid, Bulgaria chiede aiuti all'Unione europea
News to go
Bielorussia, Lukashenko minaccia stop a gas verso Ue
News to go
Codice della strada, nuove regole e multe
News to go
Covid, crollo prime dosi del 75% in tre settimane
News to go
Cop 26, accordo Usa - Cina su clima
News to go
Terrorismo, blitz Ros contro anarco - insurrezionalisti
News to go
E' sempre Trento la città più green d'Italia
News to go
Covid, Europa nel pieno della quarta ondata
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza