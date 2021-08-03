Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 03 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 15:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:02 Stephen King, uscito in Usa 'Billy Summers': 54esimo libro

14:48 Incendio Pescara, "coppia si accende falò per un selfie"

14:46 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 3 agosto

14:45 Reddito di cittadinanza, Renzi pronto alla sfida con Conte

14:34 Covid oggi Puglia, 213 contagi: bollettino 3 agosto

14:17 M5S, Di Battista: "Con assegno fine mandato 43mila euro a terremotati e bambini Mabaya"

13:47 Green pass Italia obbligatorio anche in alberghi? Cosa dice il dl, dove serve

13:40 Sardegna zona gialla, regione rischia con nuovi parametri

13:39 Scuola, "over 12 in aula con Green pass e non vaccinati in Dad": la proposta

13:32 Bonus auto (anche usate) 2021, come richiederlo

13:30 Madre parà ucciso in Afghanistan: "Chi ha mentito ha infangato la divisa"

13:09 Green pass Italia obbligatorio dal 6 agosto, come averlo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Angel Yeast Reports Strong Revenue Growth in First Half of 2021, Achieves 20.55% YoY Increase

03 agosto 2021 | 09.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

YICHANG, China, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast Co., Ltd ("Angel Yeast")(en.angelyeast.com), a listed high-tech yeast company in China, today announces its first-half fiscal year 2021 financial and business results ending June 30, 2021.

Angel Yeast Reports Strong Revenue Growth in First Half of 2021, Achieves 20.55% YoY Increase

Highlights of the report:

"Angel Yeast's performance in H1 remained strong despite the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenge of increasing costs. Our revenue ended well above our target for H1, and this positive result has placed us in a very good position of achieving our final goal of the year. We are confident that the strong momentum recorded in the first half of 2021 will continue throughout the rest of the year, supporting the growth trend across all our business units," said Xiao Minghua, General Manager of Angel Yeast.

Committed to becoming a global innovation powerhouse for biotechnology, Angel Yeast has established itself as a leader of the industry, becoming the third-largest yeast company in the world. Now, Angel Yeast has set up 12 factories across the globe and has expanded its global presence to more than150 countries and regions.

In addition to Angel Yeast's solid business performance, H1 has witnessed the company making significant stride in pursuing technological innovation. In the first half of 2021, Angel Yeast filed for 21 patents, of which 12 were granted. It has also established an R&D institute and platform led by industry experts and top-notch scientists, formulated industry benchmarks and standards for yeast products and yeast green factories.

For years, digital transformation has been at the forefront of Angel Yeast's business strategy, and 2021 marks another milestone in the company's long-term effort of digitizing its business operations. During the reporting period, Angel optimized its marketing and sales channels with digital tools, strengthened its cybersecurity, as well as promoted smart manufacturing by adopting a manufacturing execution system (MES) and setting up an industrial database.

The outstanding performance of Angel Yeast's business operations in H1 comes as the company's international and domestic expansion has achieved exceptional success. Angel Yeast's products, of which 95% are self-developed, tops the market share in 15 countries.

About Angel Yeast

Founded in 1986, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd specializes in the production of yeast and yeast derivatives. Its product range includes baker's yeast and ingredients, Chinese dim sum solutions, yeast extract-savory, human health, animal nutrition, plant care, brewing & biofuels, microbial nutrition, and enzymes. At present, Angel Yeast has 11 international advanced production bases in China, Egypt, and Russia, and provides products and services for more than 150 countries and regions globally.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586948/angel_logo_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza listed high tech yeast company in China First Half Cina June 30
Vedi anche
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, ancora una vittima: morta 40enne
News to go
Traffico e rincari alla pompa, la denuncia di Codacons
News to go
Farmindustria, Campania regione più veloce nei pagamenti
Tokyo 2020, Irma Testa: "Bella medaglia, boxe ora è anche donna"
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Italia oro nella vela
News to go
Riforma giustizia, governo incassa due volte fiducia alla Camera
News to go
Alluvioni e frane costate 20 miliardi all'Italia in 6 anni
News to go
'Ndrangheta e infiltrazioni nella sanità: 17 misure cautelari
New to go
Vacanze, non solo mare: italiani pazzi per il lago
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, sale il tasso di positività
News to go
Zingaretti: "Attacco hacker a Regione Lazio è più grave in Italia"
News to go
Lampedusa, ancora sbarchi sull'isola
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza