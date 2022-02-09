Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 14:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:04 Covid, a Hong Kong record 1.161 contagi: primi morti da 6 mesi

13:58 Novavax, prime consegne vaccino dal 21 febbraio

13:41 Omicidio Luca Attanasio, chiuse indagini: due dipendenti Onu a rischio processo

13:32 Green pass rafforzato, Paragone: "Vigliacchi parlamentari che approvano"

13:27 Fondazione Open, inchiesta: quali sono le accuse

13:24 Covid oggi Puglia, 4.944 contagi e 18 morti: bollettino 9 febbraio

13:05 Fondazione Open, chiesto rinvio a giudizio per Renzi, Boschi e Lotti

13:03 Vaccino covid bambini, Locatelli: "4,2 mln dosi somministrate, effetti lievi"

12:49 Emma Marrone e il body shaming: "Vestitevi come volete" - Video

12:44 M5S, Grillo atteso a Roma. Conte: "Lo vedrò"

12:42 Arriva Vik, compagno virtuale per aiutare le donne con cancro ovarico

12:40 "Vaccini covid non influenzano fertilità, malattia fattore di rischio"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Angel Yeast's Patented Probiotic S. boulardii Alleviates Common IBD Symptoms, New Research Shows

09 febbraio 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

YICHANG, China, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast Co., Ltd("Angel Yeast"), a listed global yeast and yeast extract manufacturer, has partnered with the Huazhong University of Science and Technology to conduct a clinical study that investigated the relationship between Saccharomyces boulardii Bld-3 (S. boulardii) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The results of the study show that the patented yeast-based probiotic developed by Angel Yeast plays a beneficial role in addressing the symptoms of IBD.

Data from the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFGD) reveals that IBD is the most common functional gastrointestinal disorder and affects between 10-15% of the global population.[1] Typical medical treatments for IBD include antibodies, steroids and immunomodulators; however, these have low efficacy and a high incidence of recurrence.[2] As a result, there is a pressing need for innovative health therapeutics to help sufferers manage and treat the condition. S. boulardii was developed by Angel Yeast to address problems with diarrhea, one of the most common symptoms of IBD,[3] and improve overall digestive health.

Prior to the joint study, there was minimal research that examined the effects of S. boulardii and S. boulardii-derived molecules on the gut microbiota in intestinal inflammation. Gut microbiota has long been recognized as playing a pivotal role in maintaining the health of its host, with clinical data demonstrating that the gut microbiota of IBD patients varies considerably in composition and function.[4]

Angel Yeast partnered with Huazhong University of Science and Technology to explore the underlying mechanisms involved in the prevalence of IBD and identify the scientific relationship between S. boulardii and IBD. The duo examined the role of the probiotic in the gut microbial ecosystem and identified potential mechanisms of its intestinal anti-inflammatory activity.

In the study, [5] model organisms populated with synthetic human microbiota was given a diet of the S. boulardii probiotic supplement for a total of 16 days, before receiving DSS treatment to spur colitis. The results found that feeding subjects with S.boulardii significantly alleviated mucosal damage in colon tissue, altered the composition of gut microbiota and the fecal metabolic phenotype, and increased the development of microbial metabolite short-chain fatty acids. These findings point towards the probiotic's potential to improve the regulation of inflammatory responses and lessen DSS-induced colitis, and confirm S. boulardii has the potential to modulate the gut microbiota to successfully prevent and treat IBD. The findings were published in the Food & Function journal in November 2021.

Companies around the world have implemented Angel Yeast's S. boulardii patented probiotic into health supplements to meet the needs of consumers in search of a nutritional ingredient that supports overall immune health, good digestion and a happy, healthy gut. Now, following the new findings from the clinical study, S. boulardii has further demonstrated its potential to address IBD and support its sufferers by preventing and treating its symptoms.

Launched in September 2021, Angel Yeast's S. boulardii probiotic is developed using a low-temperature fluidized bed process and a unique protection technology that quickly forms a dense yeast shell to enclose active yeast probiotics entrapped inside. This strengthens the yeast's resistance to gastric acid and bile salts, enabling it to be used as an ingredient for wide-ranging probiotic dietary supplements, such as powders, tablets, capsules, yogurt blocks, and chocolate.

Sources:  

[1] International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD).Statistics.  

[2]  Hvas CL et al., 2018. Current, Experimental, and Future Treatments in Inflammatory Bowel Disease: A Clinical Review, Immunopharmacology and Immunotoxicology, 40, 446-460. 

[3] World Gastroenterology Organisation Global Guidelines., 2015. Inflammatory Bowel Disease. 

[4] Lee T et al., 2017.Oral Versus Intravenous Iron Replacement Therapy Distinctly Alters the Gut Microbiota and Metabolome in Patients with Ibd, Gut, 66, 863-871.

[5] Li B et al., 2021. Saccharomyces boulardii alleviates DSS-induced intestinal barrier dysfunction and inflammation in humanized mice. Food & Function.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1743158/image_1.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586948/angel_logo_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia tract manufacturer beneficial role S. boulardii study show that
Vedi anche
Draghi a Genova, visita il porto - Video
News to go
Crisi Ucraina-Russia, Macron: "Possibile far progredire negoziati"
News to go
Pnrr, Napoli prima in bando trasporti
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Oscar, Sorrentino: "Felicissimo per la nomination"
News to go
Ue, von der Leyen: "Con Chips Act più resistenti a crisi"
News to go
Pechino 2022, curling: Italia oro nel doppio misto
News to go
Abusi, Ratzinger: "Vergogna e dolore"
News to go
Ucraina, Biden: "Se Russia invade, tutta la Nato è pronta a reagire"
Verso il nuovo digitale, dove si cambia dal 9 febbraio
News to go
De Luca: "Stop mascherine all'aperto? Non in Campania"
Michel, dopo 4 anni torna a camminare grazie a elettrodi - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza