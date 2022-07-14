Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 14 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:01
comunicato stampa

Animated Icon Betty Boop's NFT Launch of 'Boop & Frens' Marks Her First Step Into the Metaverse

14 luglio 2022 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New NFT Collection Will Mark the Beloved Character's Debut into the Digital Art World

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Betty Boop fans unite as one of the most popular characters in entertainment history Boop-oop-a-Doop's into the metaverse. 

Fleischer Studios, Inc., owners of the classic character, leading brand licensing agency Global Icons, LLC, and XLABEL the Web3 brand consultancy have teamed up to launch 'Boop & Frens,' an exclusive NFT collection focused on bringing together Betty Boop's worldwide fan community. The collection is a tribute to the character who has long been a global symbol for independence, kindness, style, and universal acceptance.

The NFT collection marks the first time Betty Boop enters the Web 3 digital art world. Dropping will be 8888 one-of-a-kind NFTs, featuring Betty Boop styled in Digital Fashion clothes and accessories as seen in her classic cartoons, and designed by MYAMI Studio, known for creating digital high fashion that can be worn and traded in virtual realities. The official NFT collection mints August 09, 2022, known as the official Betty Boop Day and the anniversary of Betty's 1930 big screen debut.

Celebrating the animated champion of empowerment and ambassador of goodwill and joy, the 'Boop & Frens' NFTs will offer holders multi-layered utility. From access to virtual wearables to unique fan experiences in the metaverse.

"We are delighted to see Betty Boop step into the metaverse, where community belonging is the cornerstone of the next phase of the Internet." said Mark Fleischer, President of Fleischer Studios, Inc. and grandson of Betty Boop creator Max Fleischer.

The Betty Boop NFT collection has been created with the support of a number of metaverse communities, with more creator partnerships to be announced via the community's official Discord Boop & Frens.

Each collaboration aligns to Betty Boop's core values and hopes for an open metaverse, not just technologically but culturally, developing plans to create an ongoing venue and live stage virtually celebrating entertainers, artists and musicians from all corners of the metaverse hosted by Betty herself.

For full details of the release, join the 'Boop & Frens' community on Discord at https://discord.gg/boopandfrens, or visit https://nft.bettyboop.com

CLICK HERE FOR MEDIA KIT, INCLUDING HIGH-RES VIDEO ASSETS.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858263/Betty_Boop1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Moda Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Digital Art World Animated Icon Betty Boop's NFT Launch Beloved Launch
