Venerdì 27 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:49
comunicato stampa

Anne Hathaway Exudes Effortless Chic in LILYSILK During the 75th Cannes Film Festival

27 maggio 2022 | 15.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CANNES, France, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has been a fashion staple for Anne Hathaway, the Academy Award-winning actress, during the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Ms. Hathaway was captured by The Zoe Report sporting LILYSILK's Timeless Mei Silk Knit Polo when leaving Martinez Hotel with her husband on May 20 during the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Made from ultra-comfortable stretchy silk knit, this polo's sporty and figure-flattering silhouette offers laid-back style, particularly when paired with high-waisted jeans and a cable-knit cardigan as Ms. Hathaway did. On May 21, Ms. Hathaway was spotted by Daily Mail and InStyle leaving Cannes in effortless chic with her LILYSILK's Stunning Rectangular Silk Lily Scarf, a limited-edition scarf that celebrates the spirit of spring with a gorgeous vintage lily print. Whether looped around the neck, adorned as a headscarf or wrapped around a handbag as Ms. Hathaway did at Cannes, this exquisite scarf is the perfect accompaniment to any outfit.

Anne Hathaway is a highly esteemed actress who has received various accolades, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Her most acclaimed and highest-grossing films include The Devil Wears Prada, The Dark Knight Rises, and Interstellar. Ms. Hathaway is the star of upcoming period drama Armageddon Time, which premiered at the festival.

"It is a great honor to see LILYSILK on our beloved Anne Hathaway at an iconic event such as the Cannes Film Festival," said David Wang, the CEO of LILYSILK. "Both the Lily scarf and Mei polo are from LILYSILK's latest 2022 Spring Collection, which combines Art Deco, earthy tones and modern styles for a modern-classic, yet effortlessly chic wardrobe."

LILYSILK inspires people to live spectacularly and sustainably with premium silk garments crafted from the finest natural fibers and a zero-waste ethos. In recent months, LILYSILK has also been worn by Hollywood celebrities such as Viola Davis, Melissa Rauch, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan Trainor, Nina Dobrev, and Lucy Hale.

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is a world-leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacularly as well as more sustainably, driven by its care for its customers as well as the planet. For more information, visit www.lilysilk.com and follow @lilysilk on Instagram and @Lilysilk on Facebook.

Photo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827439/Anne_Hathaway_spotted_LILYSILK_s_Timeless_Mei_Silk_Knit_Polo_leaving.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827440/Anne_Hathaway_spotted_leaving_Cannes_effortless_chic_LILYSILK_s_Stunning_Rectangular.jpg

