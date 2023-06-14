Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

Announcing Flytxt's Generative AI for digital product design

14 giugno 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flytxt, a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS for Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) maximisation, launched a Generative AI that assists digital product designers. This first-of-its-kind application of Generative AI solves a critical pain point faced by digital businesses worldwide — design of well-performing products faster and at scale.

"Achieving product-market fit in volatile markets is a challenge, as the ease of adoption of digital products also lowers switching costs for customers. Generative AI is well suited to solve this challenge. It can programmatically evaluate several potential product designs to find the best match," said Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO of Flytxt.

Flytxt's Generative AI can optimise price points, product attributes, bundling options, and associated benefits to meet business objectives like increasing revenue, retention, or margin.

Generative AI has been mostly used for creating original multimedia content and enabling intelligent conversations as in tools like ChatGPT. Flytxt's innovative application of Generative AI will open up new possibilities for product managers to bring in innovations in product design and ensure higher success rate. 

"Flytxt foresees widespread applicability of Generative AI in many Customer Experience workflows like product and campaign design," continued Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO of Flytxt. "We will continue to integrate powerful AI capabilities like Generative AI into our solutions to help users make accurate decisions that impact long term value creation."

Furthermore, Flytxt Generative AI adds the ability to explain the decisions made by the AI. This transparency allows product managers to critically review the reasons behind the AI-recommended design, before they decide to approve and launch the product in the market.

About Flytxt

Flytxt is the trusted technology partner of 70+ digital enterprises across more than 50 countries, as well as of top CX platform vendors for Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) maximisation. Its award-winning, proprietary CLTV AI has been designed and trained using real-world insights and patterns from more than a billion consumers and trillions of data points. The firm has a corporate office in Dubai, global development centers in India and presence in Mexico, The Netherlands, Malaysia, Colombia, Czech Republic, Spain and Kenya.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096852/Flytxt_Generative_AI.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096851/Flytxt_Logo.jpg

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-flytxts-generative-ai-for-digital-product-design-301847089.html

