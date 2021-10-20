Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 20 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:27
comunicato stampa

Announcing Spider Impact V5 -- Adapt and Achieve Your Strategy!

20 ottobre 2021 | 14.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidifying its commitment to enabling organizations to rapidly adapt and execute business strategy in the midst of unprecedented, ongoing market changes, Spider Strategies today introduced Spider Impact®, Version 5. Spider Impact is Spider Strategies' Software-as-a-Service solution that aligns organization's key performance indicators (KPIs) and initiatives to strategy, engages employees in driving performance, personalizes content and data access, simplifies executive meetings, and provides robust decision support.

"What we're most proud of in this new release are the advantages that Spider Impact provides to organizations that are shifting their strategies to address the changing work environment and market needs in order to adapt and survive," said Conor Crimmins, Founder and COO, Spider Strategies. 

Spider Impact's Key Advantages:

"How we work has changed," said Crimmins. "Over the past year, we've all seen the repercussions of not being able to adapt business strategies to changes in the market. Spider Impact helps put the data and information people need into their hands in a way that makes using it quick, easy, and understandable."

For more information about Spider Impact or Spider Strategies, visit https://www.spiderstrategies.com/.  

About Spider StrategiesSpider Strategies' focus is simple: create software that makes work easier. Spider Strategies helps its customers achieve their best strategic performance through intuitive, powerful, methodology-agnostic, performance management software. Spider Strategies is a privately held U.S. corporation incorporated in Minnesota and supported by a network of partners and resellers across the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1663229/Spider_Strategies_Logo.jpg

