Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 26 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 02:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Governo, da fisco a imprese e famiglia: il manifesto economico Meloni

00:03 Governo, Meloni 'underdog' ottiene fiducia alla Camera

23:53 Champions League, Allegri: "Eliminazione che fa male"

23:28 Governo, Berlusconi prepara rientro in Senato e lavora a sottosegretari

23:20 Governo, colloquio telefonico Meloni-Biden: "Profonda amicizia Italia-Usa"

22:59 Champions League, Dinamo-Milan 0-4: rossoneri secondi nel girone

22:59 Benfica-Juve 4-3, bianconeri di Allegri fuori da Champions League

22:34 Governo, Salvini: "Chi pensa di dividerci rimarrà deluso"

22:08 Ucraina, Russia notifica a Usa avvio esercitazioni nucleari

21:38 Marta Fascina alla Camera in total black, volto Berlusconi su cover cellulare

21:25 Pd, si allarga il fronte per anticipo congresso. Ora anche Bonaccini spinge

21:08 Governo, Salvini e Tajani in cerca di scrivania a Palazzo Chigi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Announcing the Launch of The VeChain Lottery: win a fantastic experience @ Nitto ATP Finals with a Tennis celebrity and tens of Digital Collectibles

25 ottobre 2022 | 22.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN MARINO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VeChain, the sustainability-focused public blockchain project, recently announced a partnership with Nitto ATP Finals. 

In collaboration with ExPlus and World of V, the trio unveiled a free-to-enter blockchain lottery, with exclusive prizes including VIP tickets to the Nitto ATP Finals with former professional tennis star, Flavia Pennetta and tens of Digital Collectibles.

The collection, titled 'VeBounce', consists of 5000 unique digital tennis balls with varying aesthetic components, making some more rare than others.

To claim one, users must complete a 15 question tennis and VeChain-related quiz, answering 80% of questions correctly. Upon completion, users can claim a digital collectible. The collectible will be visible on the World of V platform.

If users fail the quiz, they'll be redirected to Discord to find more information about VeChain before being given a chance to reattempt the quiz.

Once completed, users can claim a veiled version of the collectible (example below), to be revealed on the 27th of October.

To enter the lottery, users must own a digital collectible. To earn one, visit World of V, click 'connect' and create a wallet using the 'Sync 2 Lite' pop up that will appear. Once set up, users will be able to sign in and complete their profile. 

Following this, users must answer the quiz, with a minimum of 80% answered correctly, then claim their veiled digital collectible.

Please note: Only ONE piece of digital collectible can be claimed per address Each collectible acts as ONE entry ticket.

The veiled digital collectibles will be revealed on the 27th of October at 6:30pm CEST (4:30pm UTC) during a Twitter Space hosted on the VeChain Foundation's official Twitter page

On October 31st, 6pm CEST (4pm UTC), the lottery opens on World of V and users can try their luck for prizes.

Please note: Only the first 1000 holders to attempt the lottery are eligible for prizes. 

All 5000 collectibles are equally eligible to enter.

Pay close attention to VeChain Foundation's Twitter to avoid disappointment! 

Top prize - VIP Tickets To The Nitto ATP Finals With Tennis Star, Flavia Pennetta

VIP tickets to the Nitto ATP Finals with ex-professional tennis star Flavia Pennetta, winner of the 2011 Australian Open women's doubles title and the 2015 US Open singles title.

20 Signed 'Phygital' Tennis Balls 20 

20 'Phygital' tennis balls - a physical item twinned with a blockchain certificate to verify origin and authenticity.

VeChain Community Prizes

Digital collectibles donated by the VeChain community. 

Let the games begin

Start the quiz

Launched in 2015, the VeChain Foundation developed the VeChainThor, a powerful enterprise-grade sustainability-focused public blockchain.

Unique technological features and the professional guidance of strategic partners PwC and DNV has seen VeChainThor be utilized by leading enterprises including Walmart China, Bayer China, BMW Group, BYD Auto, PICC, H&M Group, Shanghai Gas, LVMH, D.I.G, ASI Group and more, leading real world adoption of blockchain technology.

 

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1929353/Logo_Updated_07.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1929457/vechain_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1929458/vechain_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1929459/vechain.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/announcing-the-launch-of-the-vechain-lottery-win-a-fantastic-experience--nitto-atp-finals-with-a-tennis-celebrity-and-tens-of-digital-collectibles-301659180.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN14396 en US Altro ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza sustainability focused public blockchain project Nitto ATP Finals recently announced a partnership Nitto ATP Finals with a tennis celebrity
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro bollette, proteste a Palermo
News to go
Gb, Sunak riceve incarico da Carlo III
News to go
Napoli, 11 arresti per usura
News to go
Oggi è il World Pasta Day 2022
News to go
Meloni alla Camera: "Non sarà una navigazione semplice"
News to go
Champions League, le partite di oggi
Meloni alla Camera, cosa ha detto su fascismo e leggi razziali - Video
Meloni alla Camera, Salvini e il soccorso per l'acqua - Video
News to go
Doping, positivo il 2,9% degli atleti
News to go
Bollette, bonus 600 euro in busta paga
Ucraina, telefonata Zelensky-Meloni: "Ci servono difese antiaeree"
Meloni alla Camera, troppi applausi: "Così finimo alle 3" - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza