Announcing the Launch of The VeChain Lottery: win a fantastic experience @ Nitto ATP Finals with a Tennis celebrity and tens of Digital Collectibles

SAN MARINO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VeChain, the sustainability-focused public blockchain project, recently announced a partnership with Nitto ATP Finals.

In collaboration with ExPlus and World of V, the trio unveiled a free-to-enter blockchain lottery, with exclusive prizes including VIP tickets to the Nitto ATP Finals with former professional tennis star, Flavia Pennetta and tens of Digital Collectibles.

The collection, titled 'VeBounce', consists of 5000 unique digital tennis balls with varying aesthetic components, making some more rare than others.

To claim one, users must complete a 15 question tennis and VeChain-related quiz, answering 80% of questions correctly. Upon completion, users can claim a digital collectible. The collectible will be visible on the World of V platform.

If users fail the quiz, they'll be redirected to Discord to find more information about VeChain before being given a chance to reattempt the quiz.

Once completed, users can claim a veiled version of the collectible (example below), to be revealed on the 27th of October.

To enter the lottery, users must own a digital collectible. To earn one, visit World of V, click 'connect' and create a wallet using the 'Sync 2 Lite' pop up that will appear. Once set up, users will be able to sign in and complete their profile.

Following this, users must answer the quiz, with a minimum of 80% answered correctly, then claim their veiled digital collectible.

Please note: Only ONE piece of digital collectible can be claimed per address Each collectible acts as ONE entry ticket.

The veiled digital collectibles will be revealed on the 27th of October at 6:30pm CEST (4:30pm UTC) during a Twitter Space hosted on the VeChain Foundation's official Twitter page.

On October 31st, 6pm CEST (4pm UTC), the lottery opens on World of V and users can try their luck for prizes.

Please note: Only the first 1000 holders to attempt the lottery are eligible for prizes.

All 5000 collectibles are equally eligible to enter.

Pay close attention to VeChain Foundation's Twitter to avoid disappointment!

Top prize - VIP Tickets To The Nitto ATP Finals With Tennis Star, Flavia Pennetta

VIP tickets to the Nitto ATP Finals with ex-professional tennis star Flavia Pennetta, winner of the 2011 Australian Open women's doubles title and the 2015 US Open singles title.

20 Signed 'Phygital' Tennis Balls 20

20 'Phygital' tennis balls - a physical item twinned with a blockchain certificate to verify origin and authenticity.

VeChain Community Prizes

Digital collectibles donated by the VeChain community.

Let the games begin

Start the quiz

Launched in 2015, the VeChain Foundation developed the VeChainThor, a powerful enterprise-grade sustainability-focused public blockchain.

Unique technological features and the professional guidance of strategic partners PwC and DNV has seen VeChainThor be utilized by leading enterprises including Walmart China, Bayer China, BMW Group, BYD Auto, PICC, H&M Group, Shanghai Gas, LVMH, D.I.G, ASI Group and more, leading real world adoption of blockchain technology.

