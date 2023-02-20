Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 20 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:56
comunicato stampa

Announcing the Launch of VeChain's New Official Decentralised Crypto Wallet - VeWorld

20 febbraio 2023 | 14.34
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SAN MARINO, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The VeChain Foundation is proud to announce the launch of its new fully decentralised self-custody wallet - VeWorld. The wallet is available from https://www.veworld.net as a Chrome browser extension. Mobile and desktop versions of the wallet are due Q3 2023.

The new wallet introduces many quality-of-life upgrades for the VeChain ecosystem, with an extensive roadmap of features in the pipeline. The wallet will be iteratively upgraded on a bi-weekly cadence by a dedicated team of Foundation developers.

At launch, the wallet allows users to create and import wallets, manage crypto portfolios, send and receive crypto, securely transact on decentralised applications (DApps) and manage crypto assets using a Ledger hardware device.

Upcoming features for the wallet include a carbon calculator to allow users and enterprises to track their associated carbon emissions, a direct fiat on-ramp, native NFT integration, DEX integration, bridge integration and more.

About The VeChain Foundation

The VeChain Foundation, headquartered in San Marino, Europe, is the non-profit organisation behind the development of VeChainThor, a world leading smart contract platform spearheading the real-world adoption of blockchain technology.

By leveraging the capabilities of 'trustless' data (information without intermediaries), smart contracts and IoT technologies, VeChainThor has delivered solutions in a wide array of fields, and now turns its attention to arguably the greatest challenge of all — building technologies and ecosystems to drive sustainability and digital transformation at global scale.

Visit https://www.vechain.org to learn more. 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/announcing-the-launch-of-vechains-new-official-decentralised-crypto-wallet---veworld-301750438.html

