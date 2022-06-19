Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 19 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 20:26
comunicato stampa

Annual 618 Shopping Festival Shows Chinese E-commerce is Roaring

19 giugno 2022 | 14.09
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Syntun Release: China's 618 Shopping Festival GMV of 695.9 billion

BEIJING, June 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China just concluded its mid-year e-commerce shopping festival known as "618". It's the second-largest e-commerce shopping festival in China—second only to "Single's Day" (November 11)—and possibly the second-largest shopping festival in the world.

As the most important consumer battle field in the first half of the year, the annual "618 Shopping Festival" has become a crucial market of business for all e-commerce platforms, and the pre-sale of "618" has also started as early as May. This year's "618" features better users' shopping experience and more simplified promotion rules, richer lists, more efficient logistics and more considerate after-sales services provided by each e-commerce platforms, which attracted more consumers to join the online shopping spree.

According to Syntun,  a professional digital retail data service provider, during 2022 China "618" (from 20:00 on May 31st to 24:00 on June 18th), the GMV of the major e-commerce platforms (only including traditional e-commerce platforms and livestreaming e-commerce platforms) was 695.9 billion RMB. The GMV of traditional e-commerce platforms was 582.6 billion, with Tmall platform ranking first. Livestreaming e-commerce platforms performed brilliantly, with the GMV of  144.5 billion. New retail platform and community group buying platforms have begun to join the "618" competition, the GMV reached 22.4 billion yuan and 15.3 billion yuan respectively. In terms of sales categories, household appliances remained one of the popular categories with the GMV of 87.9 billion RMB.

For more details about the "618", please click the link: (PDF)

As a professional digital retail data service provider, Syntun has developed a variety of products in line with the needs of the retail industry, which can solve the problems encountered in the process of production, operation, marketing and management, and help brands make accurate decisions.

CONTACT:FB: Syntun ChinaTW: @SyntunchinaSyntun Marketing TeamTel: +86-10-5287-4212Email: info@syntun.com 

SOURCE: Syntun Ltd.Related Links: www.syntun.com

