Mercoledì 08 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 22:01
comunicato stampa

Annual General Meeting of Gerresheimer AG approves dividend of EUR 1.25 per share following a successful financial year - Gradual renewal of Supervisory Board initiated

08 giugno 2022 | 18.27
LETTURA: 3 minuti

DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Gerresheimer AG has approved the payment of a dividend of EUR 1.25 per share for the 2021 financial year. This represents a payout ratio of 30 percent. "2021 was a record year for us. Our formula G strategy process and the investments in transforming our Gerresheimer into a growth company, innovation leader, solution provider and system integrator are paying off," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer, during the Annual General Meeting. "We continue to invest in sustainable and profitable growth while paying an attractive dividend," he added.

The dividend of EUR 1.25 per share represents a payout ratio of 30 percent of the company's adjusted net income. This is at the upper end of the 20 to 30 percent range defined in its dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on June 13, 2022.

The Annual General Meeting approved the concept of a gradual renewal of the Supervisory Board. It elected all six candidates proposed by the Nomination Committee. Prof. Dr. Annette G. Köhler, university professor and holder of the Chair of Accounting, Auditing and Controlling at the University of Duisburg-Essen, will join the Board for the first time. The long and commendable membership of her predecessor on the Supervisory Board, Theodor Stuth, ended at the close of the Annual General Meeting.

Supervisory Board members Udo Vetter, Dr. Karin Louise Dorrepaal and Dr. Peter Noé were re-elected for a term of two years. Dr. Axel Herberg, Prof. Dr. Annette G. Köhler and Andrea Abt were elected for four years each.

At the Supervisory Board's subsequent meeting, Dr. Axel Herberg was re-elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Prof. Dr. Annette G. Köhler took over as Chairwoman of the Audit Committee.

The actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the financial year 2021 were approved by a large majority. The Annual General Meeting elected Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Duesseldorf, as auditors for the financial year 2022.

A total of 80.93 percent of the capital stock was represented at today's Annual General Meeting. The detailed voting results for all items on the Annual General Meeting's agenda are available at:

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting

The speech by the Chief Executive Officer and the presentation on the Annual General Meeting are available at:

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting

 

The Annual Report is available at:

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports

 

Contact Gerresheimer AG

Contact Press  Ueli UtzingerGroup Senior Director Marketing & Communication T +49 211 6181-250    ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com

Contact Investor Relations

Carolin Nadilo Corporate Senior Director Investor Relations T +49 211 6181-220 carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharmaceutics, biotech, healthcare, and cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging solutions and drug delivery systems. The company is an innovative solution provider from concept to delivery of the end product. Gerresheimer achieves its ambitious goals through a high level of innovative strength, industrial competence and concentration on quality and customer focus. In developing innovative and sustainable solutions, Gerresheimer relies on a comprehensive international network with numerous innovation and production centers in Europe, America and Asia. Gerresheimer produces close to its customers worldwide with around 10,000 employees and generated annual revenues in 2021 of around EUR 1.5b. With its products and solutions, Gerresheimer plays an essential role in people's health and well-being.

 

