Martedì 18 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:26
comunicato stampa

Annual Pink Boots Hop Blend Raises Scholarship Funding for Women in Beer and Alcohol Industry

18 ottobre 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

YAKIMA, Wash., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), a 100% farmer-owned global hop supplier, is pleased to announce the pre-order opening of their 6th Annual Pink Boots Blend in partnership with Pink Boots Society (PBS). PBS is an international nonprofit with a mission to assist, inspire, and encourage women and non-binary individuals in the fermented and alcoholic beverage industry through education.

The Pink Boots Blend is an annual hop blend and part of YCH's commitment to empowering people within the craft beer industry. YCH and Pink Boots Society have worked together for the past six years to raise support for women and non-binary individuals, having generated over $500,000 in total scholarship funding through the Pink Boots Blend.

 PBS members collaboratively select the blend, then a sign-up for pre-orders is opened for the craft brewing community interested in brewing a Pink Boots beer. A portion of the sales proceeds is contributed to the PBS scholarship fund. This helps provide educational opportunities to women and non-binary individuals in the industry.

The deadline to sign up is Dec. 31st, allowing time to ship and brew by International Women's Day on March 8 when PBS hosts their Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day. Brewers are encouraged to register their Pink Boots Blend brew day and join the growing global craft beer industry tradition that inspires community, diversity, and empowerment. Visit www.yakimachief.com/commercial/hop-wire/6th-annual-pink-boots-blend to learn more and pinkbootssociety.org for brew day registration.

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for more than 30 years, we have become more than a hop supplier. We are leaders of innovation, quality and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing solutions-based products and industry leading research. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the environment and communities around us. https://www.yakimachief.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1923135/Wicked_Barley___Yakima_Chief_Hops_PR.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016498/Yakima_Chief_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/annual-pink-boots-hop-blend-raises-scholarship-funding-for-women-in-beer-and-alcohol-industry-301651822.html

