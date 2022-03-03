Another feather in Hexaware's cap! Ranks in Top 3 for 5 Consecutive Years in the Whitelane Research IT Sourcing Study

LONDON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitelane Research, an independent organisation dedicated to sourcing analysis, ranked Hexaware in Top 3 for customer satisfaction in the 2021/2022 IT Sourcing Study. This is the fifth consecutive year that the company has retained its position in the top three of the customer satisfaction ranking performance in Europe. With a score of 79% for general satisfaction, Hexaware is also rated number one across three other individual KPIs (Key Performance Indicators).

More than 1,800 participants belonging to top IT spending organisations in Europe have evaluated over 4,250 unique sourcing and 4,000+ cloud sourcing relationships. 29 IT/Cloud service providers have been ranked based on clients' opinion. Each service provider needs to have at least 30 client evaluations for general satisfaction and at least 15 client evaluations for respective IT areas. The research findings are based on the data received in the market study from the respondents surveyed.

The study highlighted impressive results for Hexaware.

Ranked #1 for

Ranked #2 for Price Level

Ranked #3 for Application Development, Maintenance &Testing (satisfaction by IT domain)

Hexaware has performed well in Europe on most KPIs and is positioned well above the industry average in the study. The market comparison with last year shows a 5% increase in account management quality.

Sharing more perspective on the growth story, Amrinder Singh, Executive Vice President, Hexaware, states, "We are happy to continue bringing smiles to our customers – this accolade for customer satisfaction stands as a testament to our honest and constant efforts. We are glad to receive this positive feedback and the recommendations. It helps us leverage technology towards a better tomorrow. With our customers' constant support and trust in our services, we will continue to take innovation-driven steps to bring smiles to our customers."

Whitelane Research is an independent organisation uniquely focused on and dedicated to (out) sourcing research and events. The Whitelane Research IT sourcing study positions key IT service providers based on varied key performance indicators and is considered one of the most representative and reliable reports on the outsourcing market.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.

Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware.jpg