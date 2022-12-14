Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:13
13:56 Vialli e la malattia: "Con il lavoro per ora mi fermo qui"

13:49 Berlusconi ai giocatori del Monza: "Se battete una big, vi porto pullman di..." - Video

13:37 Ucraina, Zelensky ringrazia per Premio Sacharov: "Valori di libertà ci accomunano"

13:28 Manovra 2023, Meloni: "Soddisfatti da giudizio Ue"

13:25 Mondiali 2022: bassi ascolti 'Circolo dei Mondiali', Associazione Utenti Tv chiede costi a Rai

13:12 Manovra 2023, via libera Ue ma bocciate misure su Pos, pensioni e contante

13:09 Ucraina, strategia Russia e ruolo Bielorussia: lo scenario

12:58 Russia-Ucraina, la guerra economica continua: chi sta peggio Mosca, Kiev o la Ue?

12:51 Ucraina, Russia: "Nessuna tregua per Natale"

12:30 AssoBirra, protagonista su tavole italiane anche a Natale

12:25 Qatar 2022, Messi: "Finale sarà mia ultima partita in un Mondiale"

11:48 Ucraina, Meloni: "Mai cambiato idea, altri lo hanno fatto"

comunicato stampa

Another very successful year for the ZEISS Group

Significant revenue growth of 8.8 billion euros despite challenging geopolitical and economic conditions – EBIT at 1.6 billion euros (up 109 million euros compared to the prior year). The ZEISS Group once again significantly surpassed the strong prior-year level.

OBERKOCHEN, Germany, Dec.14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ZEISS Group achieved significant growth across all segments despite challenging geopolitical and economic conditions. Revenue rose by 16% to 8.8 billion euros, surpassing over 8 billion euros for the first time (prior year: 7.5 billion euros) in fiscal year 2021/22 (end of reporting period: 30 September 2022). Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) also achieved a new peak, reaching 1.6 billion euros (prior year: 1.5 billion euros). The ZEISS Group increased orders significantly by 19% to a new record level of 10.7 billion euros (prior year: 9.0 billion euros).

"The past year was certainly very difficult and challenging in many places due to the geopolitical conditions. Nevertheless, we can look back on another successful fiscal year with a high degree of economic satisfaction," said Dr. Karl Lamprecht, President and CEO of ZEISS. "For the first time in our history our annual revenue has exceeded the threshold of 8 billion euros. All four ZEISS segments and more than 38,000 employees have contributed to this. We are growing and at the same time investing in the future worldwide. The success shows that we are on the right track with our strategy focused on megatrends."

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Press contact

ZEISS GroupJörg Nitschke, Head of Corporate Brand and CommunicationsPhone: +49 7364 20-3242Email: joerg.nitschke@zeiss.com

Further information at www.zeiss.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/another-very-successful-year-for-the-zeiss-group-301702322.html

