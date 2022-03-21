Anycubic Already Gearing Up to Launch Its Hotly Anticipated Photon M3 and Kobra Series 3D Printers

SHENZHEN, China, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a well-known desktop 3D printer brand and pioneer in the resin 3D printer sector, has announced its Anycubic Photon M3 and Kobra Series 3D printers is officially launching on March 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time(EST). Masterfully developed to 'unleash your creativity' with cutting-edge 3D printing technology, the new machines will offer the best print details and user experience.

Anycubic Photon M3 Series empowers the exploration of creativity with smart printing and high-resolution details

The Anycubic Photon M3 series will include three variations: Anycubic Photon M3, Anycubic Photon M3 Plus, and Anycubic Photon M3 Max, serving up the finest print details with even faster print speeds thanks to the Anycubic LighTurbo light source.

Anycubic is introducing the new Auto Resin Filler smart system to the Photon M3 Plus and Photon M3 Max to fix the issue of running out of resin mid-print. Aside from that, Anycubic is also releasing the Anycubic Cloud to help users achieve smart control. It will start with the Anycubic Photon M3 Plus 3D Printer for the smart printing journey which includes remotely controlling and monitoring the entire 3D printing process.

Anycubic Kobra Series will help kickstart the creative journey with effortless 3D printing calibration

The new Anycubic Kobra Series of FDM machines will begin with the debut of two variations — Kobra and Kobra Max. Both printers ship semi-assembled and will be equipped with Anycubic LeviQ automatic bed leveling, allowing customers to assemble the machine quickly and level the bed with minimal effort. To meet the demand for high-throughput 3D printing, Anycubic will also introduce the Kobra Max, which can provide a large build volume of 400*400*450mm.

Defining the future

Anycubic will also unveil its first-ever concept 3D printer — Anycubic Photon Nex — which features super speeds, smart printing, and a science-fiction inspired design, targeting technology nerds and 3D printing enthusiasts.

For more features and price details, please click the following links to watch the online launch event at March 27, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time/9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard TimeMarch 27, 2022.

https://www.facebook.com/ANYCUBIC3dprinter https://www.instagram.com/anycubicofficial/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTEanMUzF8pyGFqfbr65z2A

