Domenica 08 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
comunicato stampa

Anycubic Holds Printing Camps with Yale Funbotics to Introduce Children to the World of 3D Printers

07 gennaio 2023 | 14.00
LETTURA: 4 minuti

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a globally-renowned 3D printer company, wrapped up its Anycubic X Yale Funbotics 3D Modeling & Printing Camp on Dec 11. The company's first education incubation project was held in collaboration with Yale Funbotics, with the aim of introducing 3D printing to children and how to build and use Anycubic 3D printers. The printing camp was also held in July and October and gave children an introduction to the world of 3D printers, an understanding of how a 3D printer works, and a general overview of 3D modeling, slicing, and 3D printer operations.

Introducing 3D printing to students  

Inspired by Anycubic's vision — "For Freedom to Make" — the company's 3D printing education incubation project was founded in Shenzhen on September 2, 2020. The project embodies Anycubic's aspiration of helping everyone to achieve the freedom of creation and invention using 3D printing technologies.

http://bit.ly/3jTGKH4

The Anycubic X Yale Funbotics 3D Modelling Printing Camps were designed for 4th to 12th-grade students. All the camps ran virtually over Zoom, and each lasted for three days. On the first day, the students were taught to assemble their 3D printers, the Anycubic Kobra, which is auto-leveling and beginner-friendly. After this assembling process, students were able to gain a deeper understanding of how a 3D printer works.

The next day, the printing camp students learned how to model designs in CAD. In this section, mentors guided the students on how to design basic objects, how to slice and print their objects, and helping them solve problems as they came up. By learning how to model more complex items, the children learned that designing is an iterative process and continuous adjusting and troubleshooting is part of the design process.

On the last day, students learned how to slice, print, and troubleshoot their own models. This class showed the children how troubleshooting is part of the design process, and that when a print doesn't work, it doesn't constitute a failure but is simply a normal part of learning about 3D printers. This motivated students to try again - tweaking the measurements of the design, adding more support, and adjusting the printing temperature - increasing their satisfaction when the print does eventually work. 

The difference that the 3D print camps made for Anycubic and Funbotics

Yale Funbotics is a non-profit organization that was founded to provide the resources, technology, and opportunities for under-represented youth to ignite their passion about STEM. The founder of Yale Funbotics, Pranav Avasarala, said:" Providing 3D printers to these students gave them a new avenue to unleash their imagination and fall in love with STEM. From pencil and phone cases to Harry Potter wands, the kids were thrilled by how much they could create and excited to experiment with new designs.

The Anycubic X Funbotics camps not only introduced and showed young students how much fun STEM is but gave them the opportunity and resources to pursue the field in the future. Funbotics plans to continue our partnership with Anycubic to promote STEM education in underrepresented communities. We are working on adding to the 3D modeling and printing curriculum to teach students how to print, assemble and program their own autonomous robots. We are also opening our Funbotics Lab Centers for students to come and work on their engineering projects. We are incredibly grateful to the Anycubic team - without your support, such a monumental impact would not have been possible."

"3D printing technology is a powerful learning tool to enhance STEM Teaching and Learning and can involve people in active learning, design thinking, and problem-solving. We are excited to join Funbotics to promote STEM education with the 3D Modeling and Printing Camps. Seeing the students actively engaging in the design process, unleashing their imagination, and completing some real-world product design tasks with 3D printed prototypes makes us think, "3D printing is helping the youth change the world," said James Ouyang, Vice President of Anycubic. "We have much appreciated the help from Yale Funbtics. These 3D print camps have established an excellent springboard for us to promote the incubation program overseas. We look forward to achieving more success in our future collaboration".

About Anycubic

Anycubic is a leading company in the 3D printing industry that specializes in 3D printer R&D, manufacturing and sales, providing many affordable, high-performance, and smart printers for different customers, consumers, hobbyists, schools, and product designers. Since its establishment in 2015, we have been committed to propelling 3D printing technology to enable people from all walks of life to unleash their imagination and turn creativity into reality. For more information about Anycubic, please visit the company's website.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FmDhv2T3hk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1834106/983dfccce373fc0ea429fda2723d269_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anycubic-holds-printing-camps-with-yale-funbotics-to-introduce-children-to-the-world-of-3d-printers-301715524.html

