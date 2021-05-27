Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 09:15
Anycubic launches several new 3D printers at TCT Show

27 maggio 2021 | 08.44
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The 3D printer maker takes the lead in technological innovation across the light curing 3D printer sector

SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a leading 3D printer brand, is showcasing a rich lineup of new solutions and products at TCT Show (Booth: C40), including the Anycubic Cloud platform-based Photon Mono X Pro, the Digital Light Processing (DLP)-based Photon Ultra and the upcoming FDM 3D printer Vyper. With the release of these new offerings, Anycubic once again leads the way in the desktop light curing 3D printer market in terms of technological innovation and user experience.

Anycubic attended the TCT Asia on May, 26, Shanghai

"Over the past few years, Anycubic has maintained rapid growth with a continued commitment to in-house research and development of key 3D printing technologies, making it a pioneer and leader in the desktop 3D printer sector. The release of the three new disruptive products is a testament to the company's extensive industry experience and technological competence," said James Ouyang, vice president of R&D at Anycubic. "The three new printers have expanded the horizons of the 3D printing equipment market while widening the application of 3D printing technologies."

Anycubic’s vice president James Ouyang introduced new products at TCT Show

Mobile phones and 3D printers have a shared need for intelligence. The newly released Anycubic Cloud platform-based light curing solution comes with a number of key features, including model library, cloud slicing, cloud printing, file transmission, remote monitoring, equipment management and online upgrade. Based on taking a comprehensive approach to intelligence, the new solution lowers the threshold for 3D printing while simplifying the printing process. The Anycubic Cloud platform-based Photon Mono X Pro redefines the light curing 3D printing experience by virtue of a 64-bit high-performance mainboard, which delivers a much superior performance than conventional light curing 3D printers in terms of computing and graphics processing capabilities.

Mono X Pro, the first Anycubic Cloud platform-based 3D printer

During the launch event, Anycubic also rolled out Photon Ultra, launched with Texas Instruments, a global semiconductor design & manufacturing company ranking among the Top10 list in its industry and the "Top 500 Companies in the world" for many years. Photon Ultra is a brand-new 3D printer that uses DLP technology. The launch of the product reflects the company's aggressive efforts in developing new desktop 3D printers. "Photon Ultra boasts a UV light utilization rate of up to 95 per cent, far higher than the LCD series' mere 1 to 5 per cent. With DLP technology, the new 3D printer increases the efficiency threefold compared with rivals that deploy the SLA printing technology. By combining DLP technology with Anycubic's uniformly distributed and stable UV light source, Photon Ultra enables high precision and fast printing," Mr. Ouyang added.

Photon Ultra, a major product with DLP technology launched with Texas Instruments

In addition, Anycubic also plans to roll out Vyper, a new FDM 3D printer with an intelligent leveling system that enables one-click leveling and printing by automatically leveling the hotbed. Vyper's printing platform utilizes a new process combining a special scratch-resistant coating with spring steel which resists deformation, even in high-temperature environments. The new user interface is easy to use and switches seamlessly between Chinese and English. Vyper offers a higher printing speed (up to 100 mm/s) than conventional 3D printers of the same quality. 

Vyper, Anycubic’s first FDM printer with fully automatic leveling

Anycubic, a pioneer in the light curing 3D printing sector, has maintained strong growth while gaining recognition among customers worldwide since 2015, when the firm exported its first 3D printer. Please visit Anycubic's booth (C40) at TCT Show to experience the world's most advanced and intelligent 3D printers. 

For more information, please visit https://www.anycubic.com/  Media Contact: Carina, +86 16600287015

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1519085/TCT_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1519086/TCT_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1519087/TCT_3.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1519088/TCT_4.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1519089/TCT_6.jpg

