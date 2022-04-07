Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Aprile 2022
Anywhere365® Launches New Global Partnership Program to Accelerate Growth

07 aprile 2022 | 10.00
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere365®, the cloud dialogue management and contact center platform for the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, announces the launch of their new Partnership Program. The program aims to reward and empower partners, providing them with everything they need to successfully sell, implement and support Anywhere365 in companies around the world. To this end Anywhere365 has developed an all-encompassing partnership framework to ensure the best possible working relationship throughout the entire journey.

Developed Together With Partners

Erik van Arkel, Global Head of Partnerships at Anywhere365: "Our partners are central to our business and success; we have worked closely with them on the development of the program to ensure their interests are aligned with our framework. Everything, from the product itself, through to onboarding and the program, is set up to fully support and empower partners. I'm very confident that the program will benefit our partners and strengthen our working relationships."

Chris Goodwill, Modern Workplace Sales Specialist at Symity: "We enjoy the close and open reciprocal partnership with Anywhere365. We're standing together to enable our customers in new and better ways of working with Microsoft Teams. Our vision in working together is always to ensure the highest quality solutions and service for our clients. Anywhere365 products align perfectly due to their native integration and roadmap with Microsoft Teams."

The Partnership Program

The Partnership Program has three levels, each designed to align to partners' business strategies and goals to grow together, strengthen partnership and revenues. Partners will have access to a range of benefits, including;

Ambassador Program

In addition to the Partnership Program, Anywhere365 is launching an Ambassador Program. Partners can nominate members of their technical and sales teams for an award that will give both the individual and the organisation industry-wide recognition of their knowledge and achievements.

 

 

cloud dialogue management Anywhere365
