Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 00:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:00 Ucraina, Russia: "Usa in guerra se forniscono missili a lungo raggio"

23:45 Juve-Benfica 1-2, Allegri: "Non mi sento a rischio"

23:24 Champions, Rangers-Napoli 0-3: azzurri volano

23:10 Champions, Juve-Benfica 1-2 e disastro bianconero

21:40 Europei basket 2022, Pozzecco: "Fiero degli azzurri, Italia ha dato tutto"

21:21 Aborto, Meloni: "Non voglio abolire legge 194"

21:11 Juve, Arrivabene e la battuta su Allegri - Video

20:57 Milano, si rompe caviglia su terrazza del Duomo: pompieri la calano da 70 metri

20:45 Champions, Milan-Dinamo Zagabria 3-1 e rossoneri primi

20:36 Pif contro Laura Pausini: "Non cantare 'Bella ciao' è già prendere posizione"

20:14 Elezioni Svezia 2022, vince destra: premier Andersson si dimette

19:58 Elezioni 2022, Galli: "Ministro della Salute? Non sarei scelta migliore"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

AP Lazer releases a new laser system to create an interactive shopping experience

14 settembre 2022 | 20.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AP Lazer® unveils the AP Lazer SN1812LR System, a compact AP Lazer open architecture engraving/cutting machine, combined with a fume extractor – ideally suited for retailers and entrepreneurs to create a memorable and interactive indoor shopping experience.

The patented SN1812LR laser machine features a low rider carriage cart, allowing it to effortlessly move from its top position to the floor and can engrave objects of any weight, size or shape – adding personalization revenue onto store products.

The system can fit into retail spaces without overshadowing displays, and all accessories are included. It features a fume extractor; a rotary table for cylindrical engraving of products such as tumblers and wine glasses; computer software; complete training; and 24/7 365 tech support. The system is designed for brick-and-mortar retailers to adapt the technology in-house, or an entrepreneur to partner with local retailers.

AP Lazer discovered a high market potential for their open architecture laser machines in the retail space through a successful Crate & Barrel 2021 holiday season promotion, when AP Lazer customer, Cutting Edge Lazer Engraving, was hired to engrave products in-store.

"It was a good promotion for the store, my company, and for the customers who were wowed when watching their holiday ornaments, cutting boards, platters, wine glasses and other items engraved in real time before their eyes," said Nicole Smith, owner of the engraving company. "Customers literally teared up in front of us as they saw their items transformed into timeless treasures."

"When a meaningful message is engraved onto the store product, the shopping experience is elevated to an interactive and emotional level. At the same time, the extra profit can be added to the product without increasing the cost of goods," explained AP Lazer CEO Tong Li. "Having a gift laser engraved in front of your eyes with a message of love, memory, friendship or inspiration – is interactive, memorable, and emotional."

Li also sees the millennial generation leading the trend of increasing consumer spending on experiences, creating memories, and purchasing meaningful products over luxury items. "Our materialistic culture is leaning towards more spiritual and emotional aspects of life," said Li. "We want to bring the emerging emotional and spiritual market to retail stores with our laser machines. The potential is as unlimited as love."

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, AP Lazer is a privately owned manufacturer and distributor of patented, open architecture CNC laser machines. AP Lazer provides 24/7 tech support 365 days a year. Its customers are located throughout the U.S. and on six continents. AP LAZER® CO2 laser machines are manufactured in Canada by AP Lazer Canada MFG. Inc, located in Windsor, Ontario. For more information visit www.APLazer.comwww.facebook.com/lasers or call 1-800-585-8617.

Contact: Catherine Ticercatherine@catherineticer.com248-514-1441

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1898239/AP_Lazer_SN1812LR.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1898240/AP_Lazer_1812_lowrider_floor_brighter.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1898241/AP_Lazer_1812_5.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN72368 en US AltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza laser system compact AP Lazer AP Lazer cutting machine
Vedi anche
News to go
Cristoforetti sarà comandante della Stazione spaziale internazionale
News to go
Papa: "Limitare corsa ad armamenti, convertire spese belliche in aiuti"
News to go
Mattarella in visita sulla portaerei Cavour
News to go
Ucraina, Von der Leyen: "Sanzioni Ue a Russia resteranno"
News to go
Ucraina Russia, ultime news
News to go
Bonus carburante Autotrasporto, domande al via
News to go
Usa: "Da Russia 300 mln di dollari a partiti di 20 Paesi"
News to go
Elisabetta, il feretro a Londra
News to go
Champions League, le partite di oggi 14 settembre
News to go
Trasporti locali, sciopero nazionale venerdì 16 settembre
News to go
Caro energia, anche la Tour Eiffel vittima dei risparmi
News to go
Elisabetta, Russia non invitata a funerale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza