Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 13 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:37 Covid, tutta Italia rosso scuro in mappa Ecdc

13:26 Miccichè: "Musumeci circondato da sciacalli, parli coi partiti'

13:23 Variante Omicron, Bassetti: "Test antigenici rapidi non la rilevano, numeri falsati"

13:15 Covid Veneto, Zaia: "Zona arancione? Dati dicono no"

13:15 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 13 gennaio

13:03 Covid oggi Veneto, 17.956 contagi e 38 morti: bollettino 13 gennaio

12:54 Covid e viaggi Ue, da green pass a quarantena: tutte le restrizioni

12:53 Zitromax introvabile, è antibiotico più usato contro Covid

12:35 Smog: da domani a Milano, Monza e Cremona misure temporanee di primo livello

12:35 Studio Thales, 91% fornitori software indipendenti perde profitti per limiti flessibilità licenza

12:25 Concordia, De Falco: "Schettino fece un gesto scellerato"

12:23 David Sassoli, Becchi: "Non volevo offendere"'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Apex Medical Rebrands to Wellell, redefining core values

13 gennaio 2022 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Medical has placed utmost importance on the value of human life, while providing agile services and high-quality medical devices since 1990. The rebranding in 2022 affirms the determination to establish a global foothold and further evolve the corporate organization, and to set even more ambitious goals for the future.

The new brand name "Wellell", is a neologism created by combining "Wellbeing" and "Wellspring". "For us, Wellell means the source of healthiness—supporting a patient's healthy and comfortable condition through products and services that give full consideration to users' experiences," said Daniel Lee, Founder and Chairman of the company. To stay competitive in the fast-changing marketplace, the rebranding project will strengthen the company's brand-oriented strategy, reposition products and services, and reflect its value proposition by focusing on user experiences to create a competitive advantage that differentiates Wellell from other competitors.

Daniel Lee also emphasized that the vision of the company will be reimagined with enthusiasm and empathy towards the community, rooted in an honest, open-minded attitude. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has been helping the society by providing life-saving products and services.

Through our continuing dedication to digital transformation, and the development of digital healthcare services such as IoT and cloud platforms, Wellell will cooperate with global partners to reimagine the future of well-being. "Together, we're improving clinical outcomes and enhancing digital well-being for all". Be well, Live well.

Wellell is a global leader in medical solutions for acute care and post-acute care, operating in more than 60 countries via a dedicated distribution and service network. Founded in 1990, the company integrates wound management solutions, respiratory therapy, and digital healthcare services to deliver improved clinical outcomes and digital well-being for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers. Driven by a profound respect for every individual life, Wellell aspires to help all inpatients and outpatients, and those who support them to live a healthy, carefree life.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1722612/Wellell_logo_01__1_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
corporate organization Apex Medical Rebrands to Wellell branding
Vedi anche
News to go
Costa Concordia, 10 anni dal naufragio
News to go
Covid, non vaccinati 76% ricoverati tra 5 e 18 anni
News to go
Sassoli, camera ardente in Campidoglio
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 12 gennaio
News to go
Covid, Johnson: "Mi scuso per il party in lockdown"
News to go
Riscaldamento globale, 2021 l'anno più caldo
News to go
False mail Inps, attenzione alla truffa
News to go
Taxi, sindacati chiedono misure di sostegno urgenti
Rinuncia alle cure per metà famiglie italiane nel 2021
Quirinale, Costa: "Ondata covid non interferirà con voto"
News to go
Covid Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Variante Omicron, Fauci: "Alla fine troverà tutti"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza