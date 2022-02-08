Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:30 Pechino 2022, miracolo curling: 333 tesserati per oro olimpico

18:09 Covid Gb oggi, 66.183 contagi e 314 morti in 24 ore

18:02 Eutanasia, iter legge riparte domani alla Camera: oltre 200 emendamenti

17:58 Covid oggi Sicilia, 7.248 nuovi contagi: bollettino 8 febbraio

17:53 Mascherine all'aperto, stop obbligo da 11 febbraio: ordinanza

17:45 Blackout e aerei in tilt, danni per centinaia di miliardi dal 'meteo spaziale'

17:39 Tutela dell'ambiente in Costituzione, Cingolani: "Giornata epocale"

17:37 Covid oggi Lazio, 10.342 contagi e 40 morti. A Roma 4.434 casi

17:18 Covid oggi Italia, 101.864 contagi e 415 morti: bollettino 8 febbraio

17:17 La tutela dell'Ambiente in Costituzione, riforma è legge

17:09 Stadi pieni al 75% da 1 marzo, obiettivo 100% a metà mese

16:46 Covid oggi Campania, 10.789 contagi e 28 morti: bollettino 8 febbraio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

APITech Announces High-Reliability Cavity Filter for Mitigation of 5G C-band Interference in Critical Avionics Systems

08 febbraio 2022 | 17.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of high-performance RF and Electromagnetic solutions for Protection, Power, and Analog Processing, announced the release of a family of high-reliability cavity filters for mitigation of 5G C-band interference in critical avionics systems.

On January 25th, APITech released an article titled "How Does 5G Affect Airline Industries?"  The paper (https://blog.apitech.com/blog/5g-aviation) detailed concerns related to the recent launch of the faster high-band 5G cellphone service in the United States and its potential impact on aircraft safety. The feedback from this article inspired filter and other novel solutions designed to mitigate wireless interference currently plaguing global aviation.

APITech's Chief Technology Officer, Ian Dunn, recently spoke on this concern. "This is the first of many interference issues associated with higher frequency, broadband communications as wireless becomes the backbone of our ongoing digital transformation. APITech's core mission and targeted investments in RF protection address the broader issue of protecting critical electronics infrastructure from an increasingly dense, confused and overlapping electromagnetic spectrum". 

As an example, APITech's high-reliability BOM10648 cavity filter is designed to solve the emerging 5G C-band interference issue with radar altimeters and other critical avionics systems operating in the globally allocated 4.2-4.4 GHz aeronautical band. The passband of 4.2-4.4 GHz has less than 1 dB insertion loss and greater than 50 dB of signal rejection outside the aeronautical bandwidth with propagation delays of less than 2ns.  This filter housing is 4 inches long and 1 inch square with connector and mounting options available to satisfy any installation requirement

APITech's high-performance RF cavity filter solutions allow 5G C-band to take flight.  

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high-performance subsystems, modules, and components to Protect, Power and Process Critical RF and Electronics applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, Radar, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, and space.

To learn more about APITech RF Filters solutions visit: https://www.apitech.com/products/rf-solutions/filters/

Contact:Madeline LeeAPITech+1 508-251-6486Madeline.lee@apitech.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1742367/APITech_5G_Filters.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo Economia_E_Finanza high reliability cavity filters high performance RF and Electromagnetic solutions estasi high
Vedi anche
News to go
Pechino 2022, curling: Italia oro nel doppio misto
News to go
Abusi, Ratzinger: "Vergogna e dolore"
News to go
Ucraina, Biden: "Se Russia invade, tutta la Nato è pronta a reagire"
Verso il nuovo digitale, dove si cambia dal 9 febbraio
News to go
De Luca: "Stop mascherine all'aperto? Non in Campania"
Michel, dopo 4 anni torna a camminare grazie a elettrodi - Video
News to go
Pechino 2022, short track: Fontana oro nei 500 metri donne
News to go
Bimbo deve essere operato, la famiglia vuole solo sangue no vax
News to go
Milano, forte vento stacca pezzo di copertura della stazione centrale
Salvini: "Io fuori dal governo? Non vedo perché" - Video
News to go
Violenze piazza Duomo, arrestati due minorenni
News to go
Canada, protesta dei tir: a Ottawa è stato d'emergenza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza