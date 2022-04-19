Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 16:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:41 Rep.Congo: papà amb. Attanasio, 'verità e giustizia per Luca', appello a Draghi e Mattarella/Adnkronos

16:40 Covid oggi Emilia, 1.751 contagi e 14 morti: bollettino 19 aprile

16:19 Ucraina-Russia, Onu: "Oltre 2mila civili morti da inizio guerra"

16:07 Elezioni Usa 2024, Biden ha detto a Obama che vuole ricandidarsi

15:59 Ucraina, Dambruoso: "Rischio 'false flag', ma no collegamento diretto con eventuali attentati Isis"

15:52 Luca Attanasio, il papà: "Sequestro finito male messinscena, vogliamo verità"

15:41 Covid oggi Campania, 3.250 contagi e 20 morti: bollettino 19 aprile

15:38 Renzi: "Io e la truffa elettorale contro Trump? Follia"

15:37 Fuori pericolo il bambino caduto nel lago di Braies

15:35 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 874 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 19 aprile

15:25 Fedez, foto su Instagram dopo operazione per tumore: "Ho perso quasi 10 kg"

15:21 Ucraina-Russia, "prossime 48 ore per capire andamento guerra"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

APITech Announces Participation at AOC Europe 2022

19 aprile 2022 | 16.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of capabilities that Protect, Power, and Process critical RF and electronics applications is pleased to announce our participation at AOC Europe 2022 in Pérols, France. Held at Parc des Expositions de Montpellier on May 10th-12th, 2022, APITech will be exhibiting at Booth B19.

AOC Europe gives us a unique opportunity to meet with new and existing customers to talk about our products and technologies supporting Electronic Warfare applications, said Michael Schwarm, vice president, worldwide sales and marketing for APITech. "We are uniquely positioned to help our defense customers address current and emerging challenges from the component-level to highly integrated subsystems and assemblies.

APITech will be showcasing our advanced solutions for Electronic Warfare including broadband amplifiers, RF/EMI filters, multi-function RF modules, limiters & attenuators, and RF distribution switches. 

Later in 2022, APITech will be attending IMS in Denver in June, and AOC US in Washington, DC in October.

For more information on APITech's trade show program, go to: https://info.apitech.com/events

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high-performance subsystems, modules, and components to Protect, Power, and Process critical RF and electronics applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers for critical applications including electronic warfare, Radar, C4ISR, Space, missile defense, commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, and harsh environments.

Contact:

Madeline LeeAPITech+1 508-251-6486Madeline.lee@apitech.com

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/362549/api_technologies_corp__logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meccanica ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro APITech will exhibiting at Booth B19 Process critical RF APITech Announces Participation
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, "Russia attacca su fronte di 480 km"
News to go
50 anni di Interrail, 70mila biglietti gratis per i giovani
News to go
Ucraina, partita offensiva nel Donbass
News to go
Terremoto Campi Flegrei, nuova attività sismica
New to go
Banca mondiale taglia stime crescita globali
Formula 1, polemiche a Miami sul Gran Premio
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino: contagi e morti
News to go
Draghi positivo al Covid, saltano le missioni all’estero
News to go
Scuola, alle elementari arriva il professore di educazione fisica
News to go
Ucraina, Russia controlla Kreminna
News to go
Pasqua 2022, via al controesodo
News to go
Addio a Catherine Spaak, signora di cinema e tv
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza