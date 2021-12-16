Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 16 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:05
AppGallery Adds Leading Global Financial Superapp, Revolut, to its Offering, to Bring More Financial Choice to Users

16 dicembre 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The move demonstrates AppGallery's commitment to providing a growing selection of mobile banking services, with an exclusive offer at launch

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGallery has announced the launch of global financial superapp Revolut on its platform. With over 16 million retail users and over 500,000 businesses on board, Revolut operates in over 35 countries, giving AppGallery's global audience access to more choice of mobile banking services.

To celebrate, Revolut is offering AppGallery users' complimentary access to its Premium subscription for up to two months, worth GBP £24.99. The offer is available in 26 countries across Europe and can be claimed from 16th December to the end of the month.

Revolutionising accessible mobile banking

Huawei and Revolut are committed to providing improved financial services to consumers and businesses. Revolut offers endless possibilities to consumers, seen across products such as Cards, Remittances and Multi-currency accounts, as well as Revolut Stays for global travel accommodation bookings, offering customers up to 10 % cashback or Junior accounts for kids between 6 and 17 years old. Revolut supports retailers through Revolut Business, making it possible for smaller merchants to offer customers an improved payment experience.

"We are thrilled to offer a superapp with as many features as Revolut to our global AppGallery audience," said Siri G. Børsum, Global VP Finance Vertical Eco-Development & Partnerships, Business Consumer Group at Huawei. "Accessible financial platforms such as Revolut align with our goal of offering more individuals around the world access to the best choice of banking apps and services."

Consumer security is a priority at Revolut. Its award-winning anti-fraud and security systems are designed to keep individuals' money safe 24/7 when using the app through AppGallery. AppGallery has its own suite of security protocols to keep personal finances safe, available to its partners.

Revolut has integrated with several of Huawei's HMS Core Kits, such as the Safety Detect Kit, Awareness Kit, and Identity Kit. Revolut customers can feel reassured in Huawei's secure data storage, privacy protection, and robust defence against potential security threats.

Join us or find out more at AppGFinance@Huawei.com

About AppGallery

AppGallery is a smart, innovative ecosystem that lets developers create unique experiences for consumers. One of the top three app marketplaces globally, AppGallery is available in over 170 countries and regions with over 560 million monthly active users globally.

Huawei has partnered with 5.1 million developers globally, with total downloads reaching 332.2 billion in the first 3 quarters of 2021. As of October 2021, over 173,000 applications have integrated with HMS Core worldwide. 

About Revolut

In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK, offering money transfer and exchange. Today, our customers around the world use dozens of Revolut's innovative products to make over 100 million transactions a month.

Across our personal and business accounts, we help customers improve their financial health, give them more control, and connect people seamlessly across the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1711562/KV__Revolut_x_AppGallery.jpg  

