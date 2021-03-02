Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 14:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:42 Covid, presidente virologi: "Anticorpi vaccinati più potenti su variante inglese"

14:09 Coronavirus Basilicata, oggi 149 nuovi casi e un morto: il bollettino

14:08 Covid Usa, meno di 50mila casi in un giorno: prima volta da ottobre

13:57 Covid Italia, ecco i contagi nelle Regioni: 2 marzo

13:38 Coronavirus Veneto, 1.228 nuovi casi e 22 morti: bollettino 2 marzo

13:33 Malattie rare, Dadone: 'Necessario lavorare su inserimento nel mondo lavoro'

13:28 Covid Germania, verso lockdown fino al 28 marzo ma con meno restrizioni

13:18 Covid Calabria, zona rossa per 4 comuni del vibonese

13:13 Malattie rare, Dadone: 'Fragilità e diversità in questo anno si sono acuite maggiormente'

13:07 M5S, Di Battista: "Tornare per Conte? No, grazie"

13:04 Open Fiber porta fibra ad Asti, già connesse 14mila unità abitative

12:56 Nuovi Led superefficienti e resistenti ad alte temperature

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

AppGallery Almost Doubles Number of App Distributions in 12 Months

02 marzo 2021 | 12.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

An 83% increase in app distribution and a 33% growth in monthly active users marks a year of growth for Huawei's AppGallery.

SHENZHEN, China, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGallery, one of the top three app marketplaces globally, has seen a 188% increase in apps integrated with HMS Core, reaching 120,000. One year from revealing plans to expand at the 2020 MWC, the platform now has 2.3 million registered developers, a 77% increase from last year, and a global audience of 530 million MAU.

AppGallery's app distribution surpassed 384.4 billion in 2020, 174 billion more than the previous year. Gaming leads this expansion; 500% more games are now available on the platform compared to last year.

AppGallery's app distribution surpassed 384.4 billion in 2020, 174 billion more than the previous year. Gaming leads this expansion; 500% more games are now available on the platform compared to last year. Huawei customers are amongst the first to experience innovative new gameplay, with recent launches including AFK Arena, Asphalt 9: Legends and Clash of Kings.

The figures come one year on from Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business, unveiling Huawei's vision to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible  to consumers around the world while protecting users' privacy and providing them with a unique and smart experience. Mr. Zhang Zhe, Director of Global Partnerships & Eco-Development Business Development at Huawei Consumer Business Group, said the numbers are proof of AppGallery's progress as a truly global app marketplace: "In 2019, there were 25 countries with over a million AppGallery users. That number has now grown to 42 and we continue to see strong growth across global markets."

AppGallery's "Global+ Local" Strategy

AppGallery works with both local and global developers to help deliver more choice. In turn, developers are looking to AppGallery to penetrate local audiences and tap into its global audience. 2020 saw global applications HereWeGo, Bolt, Viber, Deezer and Qwant onboard to the growing platform. 

Huawei is using its expertise in China to guide overseas developers through the country's lucrative app market. Home to over 904 million mobile internet users, China has an estimated app download figure of 100 billion, with AppGallery helping over 1,000 overseas developers penetrate this growing mobile economy in the last year.  PicsArt has been among the first to benefit from Huawei's position in China's mobile market; now boasting 300 million downloads in Mainland China. FaceTune 2 and Mondly have seen similar successes, receiving 2.2 million and 350 thousand downloads respectively. 

In 2020, AppGallery helped over 10,000 Chinese apps enter overseas markets. Banggood partnered with AppGallery to secure over 60,000 new downloads and 1000 new first-time subscribers in three weeks. Other Chinese apps now reaching global audiences through AppGallery include Pascal's Wager, Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade and Night of Full Moon.

AppGallery - One of the Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally 

AppGallery is an innovative ecosystem enabling developers to create unique experiences for consumers, available in more than 170 countries and regions. HMS Core integrates apps across devices, delivering a smoother and more convenient experience – a part of Huawei's wider "1+8+N" strategy. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1447668/Huawei_AppGallery.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
app distribution ampliamento Alleanza Nazionale growth
Vedi anche
Sanremo 2021, mercato dei fiori resiste a pandemia
Scuola, Antonelli (Cts): "Misure diverse in base a circolazione virus"
Laura Pausini: "Golden Globe emozione pazzesca"
Variante inglese Covid, Galli: "Forse infetta oltre 1,5 metri"
Vaccino AstraZeneca, l'ad: "Obiettivo 20 mln di dosi a Italia nel II trimestre"
Sanremo, dg Asl 1: "Fino a 110 positivi al giorno ma decompressione su quadro ospedaliero"
Pompei, le immagini del carro ritrovato
Crozza è Crisanti-Dracula: "Iberniamo i bambini!"
Il fischio polifonico di Avio conquista Italia's got Talent
Attacco in Congo, tricolori a Sonnino: l'ultimo saluto a Vittorio Iacovacci
Vaccino Covid, Viola: "Dose unica sarebbe un errore"
Gomorra, prime immagini da set stagione finale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza